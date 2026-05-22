Fans, Chiefs, Politicians Gather for Return of Memorial Cup in Kelowna

A sea of spectators flooded downtown Kelowna on May 21 to catch a glimpse of the Memorial Cup trophy arriving in the city. The Westbank First Nation Canoe Brigade paddled the trophy across Okanagan Lake and into Kelowna’s City Park, where it was handed off to members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Fans big and small came out to see the arrival of the Memorial Cup in Kelowna on May 21, 2026. Westbank First Nation Chief Robert Louie addressing the crowd at the opening ceremony of the Memorial Cup in Kelowna.

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas speaking at the opening ceremony of the Memorial Cup in Kelowna. Hundreds gathered for the parade and opening ceremony of the Memorial Cup in Kelowna on May 21, 2026. The Memorial Cup is more than just a championship - it’s a national tradition that showcases dedication, teamwork, and the pride of communities from coast to coast





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Memorial Cup Westbank First Nation Canoe Brigade Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas Royal Canadian Legion Kelowna Branch Canadian Armed Forces Rockets

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