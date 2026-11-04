Fanny Bay Oysters Sue Village of Cumberland Over Baynes Sound Pollution

Three major shellfish producers including Fanny Bay Oysters have sued the Village of Cumberland alleging wastewater violations caused millions in losses and harvest closures in Baynes Sound.

Three leading British Columbia shellfish producers have initiated legal proceedings against the Village of Cumberland, alleging that municipal wastewater failures have severely polluted Baynes Sound. Fanny Bay Oysters, Stellar Bay Shellfish, and Macs Oysters filed a notice of civil claim on November 4, 2026, citing long-standing violations of environmental standards that have disrupted their operations for years.

Allegations of Wastewater Violations

The joint lawsuit claims that the Village of Cumberland has failed to maintain adequate wastewater treatment standards for over a decade. The companies argue that this negligence has directly resulted in severe pollution of Baynes Sound, a critical ecosystem for local aquaculture. According to the plaintiffs, these environmental breaches have triggered prolonged harvest closures due to Norovirus outbreaks, creating unprecedented economic instability for the growers.

Also read Man handed 7.5 year sentence for 2017 Oak Bay machete attack

The legal filing highlights that sewage contamination has led to widespread closures lasting as long as six months over the past fifteen years. These disruptions have caused millions of dollars in lost sales, crop degradation, and a significant loss of customer trust. The companies also cite workforce disruption, noting that extended closures prevent them from maintaining year-round staffing levels.

Economic Impact on Local Industry

Baynes Sound is a vital hub for the province's aquaculture sector, accounting for roughly seventy-five percent of British Columbia's live oyster production. The three companies emphasize that multi-generational growers in the region produce some of the world's finest oysters and clams under strict regulatory oversight by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, and Environment Canada.

Advertisement

The plaintiffs describe farmed bivalves as one of the world's most sustainable protein sources, requiring no feed or other inputs while enhancing local ecosystems. They argue that the current pollution crisis threatens not only coastal economies but also regional food security. The legal action seeks to recover financial damages and stop what they describe as unlawful discharges into the marine environment.

Municipal Response and Infrastructure Plans

Cumberland Mayor Vickey Brown confirmed that the village received the notice of civil claim from the Baynes Sound oyster producers. She defended the municipality's efforts, stating that the Liquid Waste Management Plan has been approved by the province. Brown noted that Phase One of the treatment system was completed and included ultraviolet treatment technology.

Mayor Brown further explained that when Phase Two is completed, the effluent will undergo further treatment via biochar and reed beds. However, the plaintiffs contend that rapid residential expansion over the past two decades has overwhelmed the village's infrastructure. They allege this has resulted in direct discharge into the sound during heavy rainfall and system overload events.

Evidence and Legal Objectives

The three companies possess a six hundred eighty-six-page document obtained through a Freedom of Information request. These records allegedly reveal that the Village of Cumberland's wastewater facility has been operating out of compliance for years. The documents support the claim that the current infrastructure cannot handle the volume of waste generated by recent population growth.

Advertisement

The lawsuit aims to raise critical community awareness regarding the importance of marine ecosystems and food safety. Beyond seeking financial compensation, the plaintiffs want to ensure the livelihoods of British Columbia shellfish growers are protected. The case underscores the growing tension between municipal development and the preservation of sustainable aquaculture industries in the region.