Famous Quotes and Thoughts on Sports and Life from Athletes and Coaches

This news text is a collection of noteworthy quotes and thoughts from various athletes and coaches on different sports and life topics.

St. Louis: 'I know we can play with Sabres, we just have to do some things a bit better' Button: If Habs' top line doesn't score they 'won't win this series, they won't come close' 'It's a great day to be a Toronto Maple Leaf': Button on the Leafs winning the Draft Lottery 'I want to taste it again': Ujiri on how desire to win drove him to NBA return with Mavs McIlroy: Can't believe I waited 17 years to win a green jacket and now I get two in a row McIlroy knows he'll 'have to be better if he wants a chance to win' after tough third round 'That's a part that that has to sharpen up': Weir says short game remains a focus for hi.

St. Louis: 'I know we can play with Sabres, we just have to do some things a bit better' Button: If Habs' top line doesn't score they 'won't win this series, they won't come close' 'It's a great day to be a Toronto Maple Leaf': Button on the Leafs winning the Draft Lottery 'I want to taste it again': Ujiri on how desire to win drove him to NBA return with Mavs McIlroy: Can't believe I waited 17 years to win a green jacket and now I get two in a row McIlroy knows he'll 'have to be better if he wants a chance to win' after tough third round 'That's a part that that has to sharpen up': Weir says short game remains a focus for hi





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