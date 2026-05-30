Family Seeks Answers After Son Dies in Edmonton Hospital Waiting Room

Travis Smith, 33, died in the Royal Alexandra Hospital's emergency department waiting room on May 8. His family is frustrated by the lack of information and the politicization of his death as Alberta Health Services conducts an investigation.

A family is demanding answers after their loved one died in the waiting room of the Royal Alexandra Hospital 's emergency department in Edmonton earlier this month.

Travis Smith, 33, passed away on May 8. His stepmother, Penny Smith, explained the family learned from police that he died in the emergency department's waiting area. She expressed frustration that politicians and health officials are politicizing Travis's death while the family struggles to obtain a full account of the circumstances. The family only learned details through a social worker and were later told his body had been moved to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) did not immediately confirm the death but stated it initiated an initial investigation and a quality assurance review is underway. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has reviewed the case. The Edmonton Police Service confirmed officers responded to a report of a sudden death at the hospital around 3:30 a.m. on May 9, noting the man had not been admitted. Police standard practice is to respond to any sudden death outside a healthcare setting.

Penny recounted that Travis had been assessed and received some treatment, including medication and naloxone from paramedics, before being left in the waiting room. She said Travis had recently lost access to his Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH) benefits and had been homeless for several years. The family faced significant obstacles in obtaining information due to privacy laws.

An AHS spokesperson said privacy regulations prevent sharing patient specifics but confirmed the health authority has connected with the family and encourages working with patient relations. Under Alberta's Health Information Act, certain personal health information can be disclosed to family members after death if it relates to the circumstances and the deceased had not opted for secrecy. A personal representative or nearest relative may also access information for estate administration or insurance claims.

Health law professor Erin Nelson noted the legislation uses permissive language-a custodian may disclose but is not required to-creating ambiguity that can complicate families' efforts to get answers. The family's quest for transparency highlights systemic issues in mental health, addictions, and homelessness support, as well as tensions between patient privacy and bereaved families' rights. With Travis's ashes now in hand, the family plans to bury him and seeks closure amid ongoing investigations into the hospital's handling of his case





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Travis Smith Royal Alexandra Hospital Edmonton Waiting Room Death Alberta Health Services Emergency Department Quality Assurance Review Homelessness AISH Medical Examiner Patient Privacy Health Information Act

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