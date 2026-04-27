Family of Ontario Man Killed in Crash Calls for Accountability at Driver's Trial

The family of Andrew Cristillo, who died in a collision last August, is attending the trial of the accused driver, Jaiwin Kirubananthan, and advocating for stricter laws regarding drivers facing charges, known as 'Andrew's Law'.

The family of Andrew Cristillo, a 35-year-old Ontario man tragically killed in a highway collision last August, gathered outside the Newmarket courthouse on April 27, 2026, as the driver accused in his death, Jaiwin Kirubananthan, prepared to stand trial.

The atmosphere was charged with grief and a determined call for justice. Andrew’s brother, Jordan Castillo, addressed reporters, delivering a powerful statement expressing the family’s anguish and their belief that the incident was not a mere accident, but a direct consequence of reckless and preventable choices. He emphasized the devastating impact of Kirubananthan’s actions, not only resulting in the loss of his brother’s life but also placing Andrew’s entire family in grave danger.

Castillo passionately argued for the maximum penalty allowable under the law, asserting that accountability is paramount in such a situation. The family’s presence at the courthouse served as a visible demonstration of their commitment to seeing justice served and preventing similar tragedies from occurring in the future. The circumstances surrounding the crash have brought to light serious concerns regarding the legal framework governing drivers facing charges.

The Cristillo family learned that Kirubananthan had been previously charged with dangerous driving in January, just months before the fatal collision. While he received a 30-day driving suspension following that earlier incident, he was legally permitted to continue driving while awaiting trial. This loophole, the family contends, directly contributed to Andrew Cristillo’s death.

The fact that someone with a recent dangerous driving accusation was allowed back on the road, and subsequently involved in a fatal crash, has fueled their advocacy for legislative change. They are actively supporting a proposed law, aptly named “Andrew’s Law,” currently being debated in the Ontario legislature. This legislation aims to close the existing gap in the law, preventing individuals facing serious driving charges from continuing to operate a vehicle until their case is fully resolved.

The family believes that such a measure would significantly enhance road safety and potentially save lives.

“Andrew’s Law” represents a crucial step towards strengthening accountability and protecting innocent road users. The Cristillo family’s ordeal has sparked a broader conversation about the balance between an individual’s right to due process and the public’s right to safety. Supporters of the legislation argue that the current system prioritizes the rights of the accused at the expense of potential victims.

They believe that a temporary suspension of driving privileges following a dangerous driving charge is a reasonable precaution to take, especially considering the potentially catastrophic consequences of allowing such individuals to remain behind the wheel. The family hopes that by sharing their story and advocating for this legislative change, they can honor Andrew’s memory and create a safer environment for all Ontarians.

The trial of Jaiwin Kirubananthan is expected to be a closely watched case, not only by the Cristillo family but also by advocates for road safety and those following the progress of “Andrew’s Law. ” The outcome of the trial and the fate of the legislation will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the legal landscape surrounding driving offenses in Ontario.

The family’s unwavering determination to seek justice and prevent future tragedies serves as a powerful reminder of the human cost of reckless driving and the importance of responsible legislation





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