Family Lore and a WWII Shipwreck: Uncovering the True Story of HMCS Otter

A CBC journalist delves into his grandfather's wartime service on HMCS Otter, uncovering the real events behind the ship's loss-a fire, not a torpedo-and the harrowing survival tale that had been obscured by family legend.

Family lore said my grandfather's WW II ship was torpedoed. The truth was far more interesting. CBC journalist Richard Woodbury grew up not knowing much about his paternal grandfather's war service - and neither did the rest of his family.

He recently uncovered what happened to his grandfather on the day his ship sank in the Second World War. Eric Arthur Woodbury, shown in a 1950 photo, said little to his family members about what happened on March 26, 1941, in the waters just outside Halifax harbour while he was serving on HMCS Otter.

So, imagine my shock when the first time I heard his voice was through a transcript in which his words described what was likely the worst day of his life. On March 26, 1941, Able Seaman Eric Arthur Woodbury was one of 41 people aboard HMCS Otter, a vessel that searched for German submarines and sea mines just beyond the nets in Halifax harbour during the Second World War.

The nets were designed to keep enemy subs from getting inside the harbour. On that day, more than three years before D-Day, the 41 Canadians and Brits were forced to abandon ship after a fire broke out on the Otter. Within my family, my grandfather's experience on that day was a mystery of sorts. He didn't appear to have told others about it in detail.

I remember my father telling me as a child that my grandfather's ship was torpedoed during the war and he spent several hours in the water clinging to wreckage before being rescued. He also received a commendation for trying to save others. The image of hanging on to debris for hours in the ocean is one that's been seared into my head since I heard it.

The story a cousin of mine heard was that our grandfather held someone above water for many hours, but eventually had to let him go due to fatigue. I've written a couple dozen stories regarding Nova Scotian and Canadian military history, focusing mostly on the world wars, often telling little-known stories of the airmen, seamen and soldiers who served. That all changed with the approach of the 85th anniversary of the Otter's ordeal, when I decided to do further research.

Researching the story, I didn't come across much information relating to my grandfather - mostly a photo that showed the Otter's survivors leaving the hospital. When I wrote the original story, I didn't realize that two days after the ship's sinking, a board of inquiry began to determine what happened on the Otter, interviewing survivors and others with pertinent information. The grandfather I never knew suddenly came to life, both through his words and those of his fellow seamen.

HMCS Otter was a yacht that was transformed into a coastal patrol vessel for the Second World War. Its role was to look for Nazi submarines and sea mines just outside Halifax harbour. Because the seas were rough on March 26, 1941, no traditional breakfast was held on the Otter. Instead, the crew ate oranges and bully beef, a historical term for canned corned beef.

Between 8:41 and 8:45 a.m., a fire broke out in the ship's engine room. Unfortunately the engine room personnel on watch when the fire broke out were subsequently drowned or died of exposure and shock, an inquiry report notes. For this reason the exact origin or cause of the starting of the fire cannot be ascertained definitively. There, different seamen were using fire extinguishers to attempt to put out the intense fire.

I turned it on but there was no water, my grandfather told the inquiry. Abandon ship Coincidentally, the day before this tragedy, the crew had practised a drill for abandoning ship. Forty people on board - excluding the captain - were then placed in two lifeboats and a life-raft known as a Carley float in gale-force winds, meaning winds between 62 and 74 km/h. It was March and the water was frigid, with waves as high as five metres





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HMCS Otter World War II Halifax Harbour Ship Fire Naval History Family History Inquiry Canadian Military

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