Karyn Arnauld Bakelaar, a Canadian philanthropist and charity worker, was found dead in South Africa after being reported missing in early November. Her husband has been arrested and charged with murder.

Family members of a Canadian philanthropist are grieving her death overseas. Karyn Arnauld Bakelaar was reported missing from her home in Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, in early November.

Family members said on social media that her disappearance was out of character and they had not heard from her since Nov. 6 via WhatsApp. Her family said through a spokesperson this week that she had been found dead, and that an individual has been arrested and charged in connection with the case.

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The loss of Karyn is a massive tragedy for her children, grandchildren, family, friends and her many different communities and neighbours in both Canada and South Africa, her family said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa. Karyn was an extraordinary and brilliant woman whose life was defined by compassion, generosity and an unwavering commitment to helping others. She touched countless lives through her professional and volunteer work, her friendships and the genuine care she showed to everyone around her.

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Man Charged With Murder

A spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in KwaZulu-Natal said Nkosingiphile Majola Madikwa, 36, appeared in court on Monday on charges of murder and defeating the course of justice. He has abandoned his bail application. The case has been postponed to Dec. 10 for further investigations, the spokesperson said. The family confirmed Arnauld Bakelaar and the accused were married.

Arnauld Bakelaar was the founder and director of the Mosaic Project, an adoption support service in South Africa. According to her LinkedIn profile, she received a master's degree in international law and legal studies from Carleton University in Ottawa. Prior to founding the Mosaic Project, she spent nearly 16 years with the Ottawa-based international adoption non-profit The Children's Bridge, including six years as executive director. She was also the executive director of Canadian charity Emmanuel's Wish.

Community Projects and Volunteer Work

Through these efforts, her family says she led the Richmond Siyethemba Creche and Safe Place; Phateni Library and Learning Centre; Teen drop-in centre, and community garden. In September she hosted a Family Movie Night and Community Event where one of the activities was a Community Dream Tree, where local children and teens wrote down their dreams and hopes for Richmond.

Karyn was an extraordinary and brilliant woman whose life was defined by compassion, generosity and an unwavering commitment to helping others. She touched countless lives through her professional and volunteer work, her friendships and the genuine care she showed to everyone around her, her family said. In a Facebook post, her ex-husband Dave Bakelaar said the family is shattered and their three children are devastated.

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Ex-Husband Honors Karyn Bakelaar

Though we split many years ago, we never stopped being a family, and remained close as we navigated the rocky waters of co-parenting and the challenges of our lives together, he said. She is forever interwoven in our whole lives, and her loss has left us hollowed out and searching for meaning. Karyn, together we learned the meaning of love, and family, and I would not be the man I am today without you.

You taught me so much about being a father, husband and human being. Global Affairs Canada said it is aware of the incident. We extend our deepest condolences to their family and loved ones, a spokesperson said. Consular officials are providing consular assistance and are in contact with local authorities.