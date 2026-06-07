Family Farm's Final Auction Marks End of Three-Generation Legacy in New Brunswick

An 80-year-old New Brunswick farmer watches as his family's three-generation farm is sold at auction, highlighting the economic pressures forcing many agricultural operations to cease. Despite the personal loss, the land's purchase by Amish families ensures its agricultural legacy continues.

The day was marked by the distant chant of an auctioneer as a crowd gathered outside a farmhouse nestled off a dirt road in Kent County, New Brunswick .

Inside, 80-year-old Leslie Cail listened as items that anchored his family for generations were sold one by one. This auction was the final step after he and his wife Linda sold approximately 323 hectares of their nearly 404-hectare farm in the rural community of Cails Mills about two weeks prior. The sale represents a profound personal loss for Cail, who was born on the farm and took over its operation at age 17 after his father's death.

Over decades, he poured his life into the property, raising up to 250 head of cattle along with hogs and sheep, and at its peak, the Cail farm ranked as the fifth-largest beef operation in New Brunswick. He described farming as a constant battle against weather, product prices, and machinery, yet he embraced the challenge.

The property's lineage runs deep; genealogist Deborah Hale, a relative, noted that Cail's great-grandfather purchased the land between 1870 and 1880, though the family first settled in Kent County in 1819. A primary factor in the sale's decision was the absence of younger family members interested in taking over the farm, a trend exacerbated by skyrocketing operational costs driven by inflation, which make intergenerational transfers increasingly difficult.

Hale, who co-wrote a book with Cail about the family's roots, observed that maintaining family farms is a struggle in modern times. This narrative reflects a national decline: Statistics Canada data shows a 44 percent drop in the number of Canadian farms between 1976 and 2021, fueled by industry consolidation and an aging workforce.

Amidst the bittersweet conclusion, Cail finds solace in knowing that five Amish families bought the land to continue its agricultural use, ensuring that the farm will still produce food. He expressed comfort in the idea that people's need for good food will persist from this land, offering a sense of continuity amidst change





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