Family Donates Claude Lemieux's Brain to CTE Research After His Death

The family of former NHL star Claude Lemieux is donating his brain to Boston University's CTE Center following his suicide, hoping the research will lead to better protection for athletes.

Claude Lemieux 's family announced that his brain will be donated to the Boston University CTE Center to aid research into the long-term effects of repetitive brain injuries.

The former NHL forward died by suicide at age 60 on Thursday, just days after serving as a torchbearer before a playoff game. Lemieux enjoyed a lengthy career from 1983 to 2009, appearing in nearly 1,500 games with six teams and winning the Stanley Cup four times. He was known for his physical style and clutch performances.

The family granted permission for the CTE Center to publicly share any findings linked to Lemieux's name, but cautioned that no conclusions should be drawn about a possible diagnosis. In a statement, they highlighted Lemieux's dedication to helping athletes after his playing days, noting his work as an agent. By associating his name with the research, the family hopes his story will foster greater understanding, more open dialogue, and improved safety measures for athletes and families in the future.

The report also includes an editor's note about suicide, providing the national suicide and crisis lifeline number (988) and online chat resources for those in need





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