Family Demands Reforms to B.C.’s Mental Health Act After Man Dies by Suicide Minutes After Hospital Release

The widow and sisters of Jesse Flowerdew, who died by suicide shortly after being discharged from a Nanaimo hospital, are urging the B.C. government to reform the Mental Health Act to include families in discharge planning. They criticize current privacy laws that prevent healthcare workers from notifying loved ones and call for stricter protocols to ensure patient safety.

The family of Jesse Flowerdew, a Nanaimo man who died by suicide just 35 minutes after being released from hospital, is calling for urgent reforms to British Columbia’s Mental Health Act.

Daisy Bolton, Flowerdew’s widow, tearfully addressed lawmakers at the B.C. legislature, stating that her husband was discharged without any notification to his family. She emphasized the lack of warning or opportunity for loved ones to intervene, despite Flowerdew seeking help for suicidal thoughts in April. After two nights in the psychiatric unit, he was deemed not a threat to himself and released, only to take his own life shortly afterward.

Bolton and Flowerdew’s sisters are advocating for changes to ensure families are included in discharge planning for high-risk patients. They argue that current privacy laws prevent healthcare workers from sharing critical information unless the patient explicitly permits it. The family is pushing for mandatory family or designated contact notifications, stricter discharge protocols—such as safe transportation and scheduled follow-ups—and clearer accountability for healthcare providers when releasing high-risk individuals.

Island Health responded by stating that their discharge policy includes instructions for seeking further care and connections to follow-up services. Meanwhile, MLA Elenore Sturko introduced a private member’s bill to address family involvement gaps in the Mental Health Act, but it was withdrawn to focus on collaborative policy solutions. Health Minister Josie Osborne acknowledged the concerns but refused to provide a timeline for changes, stating that new guidance for the Mental Health Act is underway.

Opposition members criticized the government’s delay, suggesting that simple clinical guidelines could be implemented immediately. The family’s plea underscores the systemic failures in mental health care, highlighting the need for immediate action to prevent further tragedies





CHEK_News / 🏆 59. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mental Health Act Suicide Prevention Healthcare Reform Patient Discharge Family Involvement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thermos Recalls Over 8 Million Food Jars And Bottles Following Injury To ConsumersLindsay Holmes is the Deputy Director of HuffPost Life, where she oversees the health, travel, tech and work/life content. She was selected for a National Press Foundation mental health fellowship in 2016 and has moderated multiple panels on mental health.

Read more »

Mental Health Week: Instilling the importance of social connection, even on jobsitesCanada's construction news

Read more »

Public-private health care model coming to Alberta breaches Canada Health Act, legal expert arguesOpinion was commissioned by Canadian Health Coalition, an advocacy group focused on preservation of universal health care

Read more »

Hedman stepped away from Lightning for mental health reasonsTampa Bay Lightning captain Victor Hedman revealed Tuesday that his absence in the final weeks of the season was caused by a need to address his mental health.

Read more »

Lightning Captain Victor Hedman Reveals Mental Health StruggleTampa Bay Lightning captain Victor Hedman disclosed that his absence during the latter part of the season was due to prioritizing his mental health. He missed the final 22 games, including the playoff series against Montreal, and focused on self-care to be his best on and off the ice.

Read more »

Ottawa Mental Health Centre Launches $75 Million Fundraising CampaignThe Royal, Ottawa’s mental health centre, is seeking $75 million in donations to fund urgent care and research focused on brain imaging and identifying physical signs of suicide risk. The campaign aims to improve mental health and addiction care and includes support for a new urgent care clinic.

Read more »