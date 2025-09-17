Family Demands Action After Toddler Killed in Daycare Crash

Following the tragic death of one-year-old Liam Riazati in a daycare crash, his family is calling for increased safety measures at childcare facilities across Ontario. They urge immediate legislation to enhance safety standards and prevent future tragedies.

A family mourns the tragic loss of their one-and-a-half-year-old son, Liam Riazati , who was killed when an SUV crashed into his Richmond Hill daycare last week. The incident also left six other children and three adults injured, with two of the children remaining in critical condition. The driver, a 70-year-old man, faces dangerous driving charges. Police do not believe the crash was intentional.

Hundreds gathered at Liam's funeral to pay their respects and mourn the tragic loss of the young boy.Liam's family is now demanding action to improve safety measures at childcare facilities across Ontario. They are calling for legislation to be passed in Liam's name to ensure that all childcare centers are designed with the safety of both children and staff as a top priority. Liam's aunt, Mina Riazati, expressed her grief and frustration, stating that the tragedy could have been prevented and urging officials to take concrete steps to protect children.Close relatives of the family, like Saeedeh Pourmusa, echoed these sentiments, stressing the need for stringent safety measures in all areas where children are present. Pourmusa emphasized the responsibility of protecting the most vulnerable members of society and called for a change in mindset to prevent future tragedies. The Riazati family has been in contact with local officials to voice their concerns. Richmond Hill Mayor David West expressed his sorrow and commitment to ensuring swift action from the provincial government. The responsibility of implementing these changes lies with the province, West stated, but he promised to monitor the situation closely and hold the government accountable for making meaningful progress. Education Minister Paul Calandra has indicated the government's intention to explore legislative changes that include higher curbs, bollards, and restrictions on parking near childcare facilities. Children, Community and Social Services Minister Michael Parsa was present at the funeral but declined to comment, citing respect for the grieving family.





