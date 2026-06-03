Family Challenges Health Canada's Findings After Plasma Donor Death at Grifols Clinic

The family of Rodiyat Alabede, a 22-year-old who died after donating plasma at a Grifols clinic, disputes Health Canada's conclusion that there is no link between the donation and her death. Internal reports cite inadequate staff training, and the incident follows another unexplained donor fatality at a different Grifols location. Health Minister Mark Holland acknowledged ongoing investigations but did not confirm whether the department is reopening its review, while opposition MPs criticize the government's oversight and lack of transparency regarding the company's agreement with Canadian Blood Services.

Health Canada is examining concerns raised by the family of a 22-year-old University of Winnipeg student, Rodiyat Alabede , who died after donating plasma at a for-profit clinic owned by Grifols , a major commercial plasma collector in Canada.

Ms. Alabede died on October 25, 2025. While Health Canada previously closed its review of the death, her family challenges the department's description of the circumstances. An autopsy report indicates her heart rhythm deteriorated and stopped while she was donating plasma, a protein-rich component of blood used to produce medicines. The family questions the adequacy of safety protocols, citing internal reports that point to issues such as staff not being properly trained to handle alarms on donation machines.

The incident follows another death at a different Grifols-owned Winnipeg clinic in January, though details of that case remain undisclosed. Grifols operates 17 sites across six Canadian provinces under licences from Canadian Blood Services. On April 1, Health Canada announced restrictions on 16 of Grifols's licences, including limits on the number of donors allowed at a time.

Health Minister Mark Holland's recent comments before the House of Commons finance committee, prompted by questions from Conservative MP Dan Mazier about the undisclosed agreement between Canadian Blood Services and Grifols, have intensified scrutiny. Minister Holland, speaking in French, acknowledged problems with Grifols and called the deaths very sad but did not finish a sentence about a direct link, stating only that the matter remains under investigation and that provinces have a role in the contract.

When asked whether this meant Health Canada was reopening its closed review, a spokesperson for the minister confirmed the government is following up on families' concerns and referenced broader regulatory investigations and efforts to strengthen donor protections. Attempts by Conservative and Bloc Québécois MPs to have Minister Holland testify before the health committee before summer recess have been blocked by Liberal committee members.

MP Mazier criticized the minister for not taking the issue seriously, noting she has not read the Grifols agreement and her department did not request it, and accused the government of failed oversight. An analysis of the agreement indicates it does not prevent Grifols from exporting plasma-derived pharmaceutical products overseas.

Kat Lanteigne, a public health advocate and spokesperson for the Alabede family, argued it is implausible there is no link between the donation and the death, especially given the donor's pre-existing heart condition that increased cardiac risk. She stated that the events at the Grifols clinic have been grossly misrepresented and they are working with health officials to correct the record.

Grifols maintains that its internal review and the autopsy report show no causal link between the donation process and the death, and it has cited Health Canada's public statements to that effect





globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Plasma Donation Health Canada Grifols Donor Death Rodiyat Alabede Canadian Blood Services Medical Safety For-Profit Clinics Mark Holland Regulatory Oversight

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

An Ontario family hopes their son’s death can change Canada’s cancer treatment review processEvan Armit died at 23, nine days after Health Canada approved a therapy that might have saved him

Read more »

Canada to Invest $100 Million in AI-Powered Health Data Project VitalThe Canadian government has announced plans to expand the health data project Vital across the country, with up to $100 million in funding.

Read more »

B.C. father and son on 7,500-km cross-Canada ride for nurses’ mental healthRide for Resilience left Victoria May 8 bound for St. John’s, Nfld.

Read more »

Canada's Trade Minister to Meet U.S. Representative After Exclusion from U.S.-Mexico USMCA TalksCanada's minister responsible for Canada-U.S. trade, Dominic LeBlanc, is scheduled to meet U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer following Canada's exclusion from the first round of bilateral USMCA discussions between the U.S. and Mexico. The meeting aims to address Canada's role in the trade agreement review, as the July 1 deadline approaches. Greer has signaled that Canada may face tariffs and must consider stricter automotive rules and greater market access for U.S. products.

Read more »