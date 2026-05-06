Familiprix Pharmacy Chain Bans Energy Drinks Amid Health Concerns for Youth

Familiprix is removing energy drinks from its pharmacies in Quebec and New Brunswick following the tragic death of a teenager and growing pressure for government regulation on caffeine sales to minors.

Familiprix , a prominent pharmacy network based in Quebec City, has announced a significant shift in its retail strategy by deciding to completely remove energy drinks from its store shelves across both Quebec and New Brunswick.

This decision affects 455 affiliated pharmacies and serves as a proactive response to the increasing public demand for the provincial government to implement a strict ban on the sale of these high-caffeine beverages to children. The company stated that it will refrain from selling these products until public health authorities establish more rigorous and regulated access parameters.

This move signals a growing corporate responsibility trend where health-focused retailers prioritize patient safety over the profit margins of energy drink sales, acknowledging that unrestricted access to stimulants can be dangerous for younger populations who may not be aware of the physiological impact. By removing these items, Familiprix aims to lead by example, urging other retailers to consider the health implications of their product offerings.

The impetus for this drastic measure stems from a heartbreaking tragedy involving 15-year-old Zachary Miron, who passed away after consuming a can of Red Bull while taking medication for ADHD. A detailed coroner report revealed that the interplay between the psychostimulant medication and the high levels of caffeine led to a fatal cardiac arrhythmia.

In the wake of this loss, the parents of the teenager have become fierce advocates for legislative change, launching a petition in March that has garnered immense support. Over 35,000 signatures have been collected on the official Quebec government website, with backing from an array of educators, school boards, public health associations, and junior sports leagues.

The petition, sponsored by the opposition party Quebec Solidaire, highlights a systemic failure to protect adolescents from the potential hazards of mixing stimulants with prescription medications. The movement has transformed a personal tragedy into a public health crusade, demanding that the government treat energy drinks as controlled substances rather than simple refreshments.

The professional medical community has also stepped forward, with the order of pharmacists joining the citizens movement to restrict the sale of energy drinks to individuals aged 16 and older. They have warned that combining psychostimulants with caffeinated beverages poses severe cardiovascular risks that can lead to fatal outcomes.

This is a particularly pressing concern given that a significant percentage of adolescents between 12 and 17 are prescribed medications for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, creating a dangerous intersection of chemical stimulants. Furthermore, the Quebec legislature has unanimously adopted a motion recognizing these health risks and calling for swift, concrete measures to protect minors.

The motion specifically emphasizes the need to regulate the distribution of these drinks to ensure that children are not exposed to dangerous levels of stimulants without proper medical oversight. This legislative recognition provides a strong political mandate for further restrictions and reflects a consensus that the current status quo is insufficient to protect vulnerable youth. While the pharmacy association and Familiprix are moving toward caution, the industry response remains divided.

The association representing chain drugstores intends to launch information campaigns and place warning labels at points of sale to educate the public on the associated risks. Conversely, the Canadian Beverages Association, representing the non-alcoholic beverage industry, opposes a total ban. They argue that Health Canada already maintains sufficient oversight through caffeine limits and mandatory cautionary labeling.

Despite these objections, Familiprix is taking an extra step by encouraging customers to inform their pharmacists about their energy drink consumption when picking up prescriptions, thereby creating a vital safety checkpoint. This collective effort reflects a broader societal debate on whether voluntary industry guidelines are sufficient or if government-mandated age restrictions are necessary to prevent further tragedies.

The tension between corporate profit and public safety continues to drive the conversation as more health professionals call for a total ban on energy drink sales to minors





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Quebec Pharmacies Remove Energy Drinks Amid Calls for Age RestrictionsThe Familiprix chain is withdrawing energy drinks from its pharmacies following growing pressure and a petition to ban high-caffeine beverages for children in Quebec after the death of a teenager.

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