Sotheby's said the heirs of Samuel Fischer and the Blaquier-Arrieta family reached a mutually satisfactory resolution over the $180 million sale of Van Gogh's Châtaigniers en fleurs.

Sotheby's announced a last-minute agreement between the current owners of a Vincent van Gogh painting and the heirs of a previous owner, one day before a New York auction where the artwork is expected to fetch US$180 million.

The deal followed claims that the painting was sold by a Jewish family under duress during Nazi persecution in the 1930s. The two families reached a mutually satisfactory resolution over the sale of Châtaigniers en fleurs, or Blossoming Chestnut Trees, Sotheby's said in a statement. The auction house did not elaborate on what the agreement involved. The unnamed heirs of Samuel Fischer, a Jewish publisher in Berlin before World War II, had objected to the Wednesday evening sale.

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They argued their ancestors sold the painting only because of financial difficulties directly caused by the Nazi regime. Their lawyer, Gunnar Schnabel, wrote to Sotheby's the previous Thursday. He urged the auction house to prove beyond doubt that the painting was sold at market value and that the family would have sold it even without Nazi rule, according to correspondence seen by the New York Times.

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Schnabel, a Berlin-based lawyer specializing in Nazi-looted art, did not respond to CNN's repeated requests for comment. The day before the auction, Sotheby's declared the matter resolved. The Fischer heirs said they were grateful for the trusting and fair negotiation and collaboration with Sotheby's and the current owners. They added that this made it possible to acknowledge the suffering of the Fischer family during the Nazi era.

The current owners are the family of late Argentinian businessman Carlos Pedro Blaquier and his art patron wife, Nelly Arrieta de Blaquier. They said they were pleased to reach an amicable resolution and appreciated the constructive dialogue. They added they looked forward to an extraordinary result and to passing along this masterpiece to a new generation of collectors.

Sotheby's Seeks Resolution on Nazi-Era Dispute

Sotheby's had earlier said its research had not established that the painting was sold under duress, but it was committed to finding a resolution. The dispute is the latest in a string of art market controversies involving paintings that, although not confiscated by Nazis, may have been sold under pressure or below market rate during the Third Reich era.

Schnabel, who has not disclosed the US-based heirs' identities, earlier told Sotheby's his clients sought a settlement in the spirit of the 1998 Washington Principles on Nazi-Confiscated Art, according to the New York Times. Those principles are international guidelines for resolving disputes over Holocaust-era assets. Van Gogh painted Châtaigniers en fleurs in the French village of Auvers-sur-Oise in 1890, shortly after his release from a psychiatric facility.

Painting History Traces Back to 1909 Acquisition

In its catalogue, Sotheby's said the vibrant street scene demonstrated magnificent brushwork and an exuberant, expressive range of colors. Hungarian-born Fischer, founder of the publishing house S. Fischer Verlag, acquired the painting in Berlin in 1909. According to the Sotheby's catalogue, he deposited it with Paul Cassirer & Co., a gallery in Amsterdam, in either 1932 or 1933, the year the Nazi party came to power in Germany.

Fischer died the next year, leaving his daughter and son-in-law, Brigitte and Gottfried Bermann-Fischer, in control of the family's publishing house and art collection. In June 1936, Paul Cassirer & Co. sold the painting, still in the Netherlands, to French collectors Marcel and Henriette Kapferer on the Bermann-Fischers' behalf. By then, the couple had fled Berlin for Vienna, where they established an Austrian branch of the family's publishing house.

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Fischer Family Faced Financial Pressure from Nazis

Schnabel reportedly believes the sale was necessitated by financial difficulties the family business faced due to Nazi persecution. Some of the publisher's high-profile authors, including Hermann Hesse and Nobel Prize-winner Thomas Mann, had been blacklisted by the Nazi regime and their works ceremonially destroyed in book burnings.

While the Bermann-Fischers smuggled some of the family's art collection to Austria before resettling in Sweden and eventually the US, Schnabel found they were forced to pay the Reich flight tax, a substantial levy on the assets of people fleeing Nazi Germany, the Times reported. Sotheby's, meanwhile, believes there is no evidence the sale was made under duress. The 1936 transaction was reportedly completed for 68,000 Swiss francs, then about US$22,000.

By comparison, Van Gogh's Verger avec cyprès sold for a reported US$15,000 in 1935 and made history when it sold for US$117 million in 2022. Châtaigniers en fleurs remains poised to break the auction record for Van Gogh's work, set by Verger avec cyprès. Sotheby's guaranteed the painting, meaning the seller was promised a minimum price regardless of the sale outcome.

Blaquier Family Possessed Painting Since 1975

The auction house has not disclosed this floor price, though a spokesperson told CNN that if the painting sells on the night, it will likely make a record for the artist. Châtaigniers en fleurs is one of 12 paintings, alongside works by Monet, Renoir and Cézanne, that Sotheby's is offering from the Blaquier-Arrieta collection. The Argentinian family purchased it in 1975, after it had changed hands several times since World War II.

Because the painting was sold in the Netherlands, which was not under Nazi occupation at the time, Fischer's immediate heirs had little legal basis to seek compensation after World War II. But more recent, albeit non-binding, political agreements, including the 1998 Washington Principles and the 2009 Terezin Declaration, which explicitly references forced sales and sales under duress, have provided a new legal framework for descendants seeking restitution.