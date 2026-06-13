False Positive Pregnancy Tests Create Quiet Crisis in Post-Roe America

Women in abortion-restricted states are traveling long distances for abortion care only to find they were never pregnant, with Clearblue tests frequently involved. Physicians report a rising trend of false positives causing emotional and financial strain.

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a troubling phenomenon has emerged in abortion clinics across the country: women are traveling long distances, spending significant sums of money, and enduring immense emotional stress to obtain abortion care, only to discover they were never pregnant in the first place.

Dr. Sheila Attaie, a family medicine physician from California who provides abortion care part-time at a clinic in Kansas, recounts the story of one such patient. A woman in Texas saw a positive result on her home pregnancy test and immediately began making arrangements. She scraped together $750 for the appointment, rented a car, arranged childcare for her three children, and drove ten hours across Texas and Oklahoma to reach the small clinic in Kansas.

Upon arrival, Dr. Attaie conducted an ultrasound and a urine test, which revealed that the woman was not pregnant. The patient was in sheer disbelief.

'She didn't believe me,' Dr. Attaie recalled. 'I had to spend a lot of time with her, showing her the ultrasound images, showing her the urine pregnancy test, and looking at the results together because she was in pure disbelief.

' Dr. Attaie felt a deep sense of sympathy, knowing that the woman had taken all that time and endured so much stress debating her decision and figuring out how to make it a reality, only to come to terms with something that wasn't even true: her pregnancy. These interactions have become disturbingly common for Dr. Attaie.

At the Kansas clinic, which sees about 30 patients a day, she estimates that she encounters someone with a false positive pregnancy test every other day. Most often, these patients are women from states where abortion is banned. They take a pregnancy test at home and do not go to their local doctor to confirm the result because they cannot risk having a pregnancy documented in their medical records.

When Dr. Attaie asks which brand of test they used, the answer is almost always the same: Clearblue. Clearblue is the world's top-selling home pregnancy test brand, known for its digital displays that read 'pregnant' or 'not pregnant' instead of the traditional two lines. The brand markets itself as providing clear, easy-to-read results, and its digital tests, first approved by the FDA in 2003, have become immensely popular for their simplicity.

They are especially favored for pregnancy announcements on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where influencers often feature them in sponsored posts. Clearblue currently sells five different types of pregnancy tests, all offering early detection up to six days before a missed period.

However, the tests have varying sensitivities in detecting human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), the hormone that indicates pregnancy. Consumers must navigate fine print on the product box, the internal pamphlet, and the brand's website to understand the differences. The rise in popularity of at-home pregnancy tests, particularly Clearblue, has created a quiet crisis in the post-Roe era. For women in states with near-total or six-week abortion bans, every day counts.

A test that promises early results can seem like a lifeline, but false positives can lead to unnecessary travel, expense, and emotional turmoil. HuffPost spoke with nine OB-GYNs and family medicine physicians from around the U.S., as well as three others who work in abortion care. The majority reported regularly seeing patients who come in with positive Clearblue tests only to find out via a more accurate urine test or ultrasound that they are not pregnant.

Clearblue's parent company, Swiss Precision Diagnostics, responded to inquiries by stating that they take concerns about false positives seriously but have not identified any systemic issues.

'Clearblue takes any concerns regarding potential false positives seriously, and we understand that any positive result that is not later confirmed can be upsetting, confusing, and consequential for patients,' said Fiona Clancy, senior director of research and development. She added that Clearblue has not identified any systemic false positive concerns from healthcare professionals, consumers, or regulatory bodies, and that all complaints are carefully reviewed.

However, for the women who have already upended their lives based on a false positive, the consequences are all too real. Hudson Peconic, a clinic network in New York, also reports similar cases. The intersection of restrictive abortion laws and the widespread use of home pregnancy tests with imperfect accuracy is creating a silent epidemic of misdiagnosis and the need for better education and access to confirmatory testing.

As Dr. Attaie noted, 'These patients are already under so much stress, and then they have to deal with the shock of learning they were never pregnant. It's heartbreaking.





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