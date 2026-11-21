Nine-year-old Falcon Broadley successfully lobbied the City of Edmonton to install a buddy bench at the new Duncan Innes playground to promote inclusion.

A new buddy bench has been installed at the Duncan Innes playground within King Edward Park in Edmonton, aiming to foster friendship and inclusion among local youth. This installation was directly inspired by a proposal from nine-year-old Falcon Broadley, who collaborated with his mother to pitch the concept to community leaders.

Falcon Broadley Advocacy Process

Falcon Broadley initiated the effort after experiencing exclusion during his time at elementary school. He recognized a need for a designated space where children could signal their desire for social connection. With support from his mother, he presented his idea to the King Edward Park Community League, demonstrating courage and clarity in his request.

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Miep Raedschelders, the neighbourhood resource coordinator, was deeply moved by the young advocate. She noted that Falcon's timing was perfect, as plans for the playground renewal were already in progress. The City of Edmonton was able to integrate the buddy bench into the existing design specifications without major disruptions.

Playground Design and Functionality

The buddy bench at the Duncan Innes playground serves as a specific tool for social inclusion. It operates on a simple mechanism: children who feel lonely or are seeking companionship can sit on the bench to indicate their availability for interaction. Conversely, other children can approach the bench to offer friendship or invite the seated child to play.

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Falcon Broadley explained the purpose during the bench's unveiling on a snowy Saturday. He emphasized that the bench is not a standard piece of playground equipment but a symbol of kindness. He stated that having such resources is vital for children who have had negative social experiences in educational settings.

Community Recognition and Impact

The City of Edmonton officially acknowledged Falcon Broadley's contribution by presenting him with a Certificate of Recognition. This award highlights his advocacy for building friendships and addressing social isolation among peers. Miep Raedschelders described the proposal as timely and brave, reinforcing the value of youth input in public infrastructure planning.

Buddy benches are not a new concept in Edmonton, having been installed through various community initiatives and school programs. Each installation is intended to act as a visible symbol of kindness and inclusion. The Duncan Innes playground addition adds to this network of support structures within the city.

Future Social Outcomes

The primary goal for the new bench is to encourage spontaneous social interactions among children. Falcon Broadley expressed hope that peers will use the bench to initiate conversations and invite others to join in play. The hope is that simple acts of kindness will reduce feelings of loneliness and build stronger community bonds.

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This project demonstrates how individual advocacy can influence public space design. By listening to the concerns of a nine-year-old resident, the City of Edmonton and the King Edward Park Community League created a tangible resource for youth socialization. The bench stands as a permanent reminder of the power of community-driven solutions to everyday social challenges.