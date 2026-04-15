Fake Ledger Live App on Apple App Store Leads to $9.5 Million Crypto Theft

A fraudulent Ledger Live app on the Apple App Store resulted in a $9.5 million loss, impacting over 50 users across multiple blockchain networks. The funds were funneled through KuCoin deposit addresses linked to AudiA6.

A sophisticated scam involving a fake Ledger Live application on the Apple App Store resulted in a staggering $9.5 million loss, impacting over 50 individuals across various blockchain networks. The fraudulent application, active for a week between April 7th and April 13th, exploited users who believed they were interacting with a legitimate Ledger hardware wallet management tool. The incident underscores the persistent threat of malicious actors targeting the cryptocurrency space and the vulnerabilities within app stores. Blockchain investigator ZachXBT, who initially brought the issue to light on Telegram on April 14th, revealed the breadth of the damage, highlighting the diverse range of affected cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) tokens, Tron, Solana, and Ripple. The sophisticated nature of the attack and the wide distribution of victims highlights the need for heightened vigilance among cryptocurrency users and improved security measures within app ecosystems. The funds were funneled through over 150 deposit addresses on the KuCoin exchange, linked to the transaction mixer AudiA6, designed to obfuscate the movement of illicit funds. This obfuscation makes it difficult to trace the flow of stolen assets and identify the perpetrators, further complicating the recovery process for the victims and the investigation by law enforcement agencies. The investigation continues to uncover further details and shed light on the operation. The involvement of AudiA6, a centralized transaction mixer known for its high fees and ability to obscure illicit transactions, adds another layer of complexity to the incident.

The impact of this theft was particularly severe for several individuals, with three victims suffering losses in the seven-figure range. On April 8th, one victim lost approximately $1.95 million, comprising 20.64 Bitcoin (BTC), 211 stETH (staked Ether), and 70 Ether (ETH). The following day, on April 9th, another victim lost $3.23 million in Tether (USDT), a stablecoin. Then, on April 11th, a third victim was robbed of $2.08 million in USD Coin (USDC). These substantial losses underscore the financial devastation that can result from cryptocurrency scams and the importance of taking robust security precautions, verifying app authenticity and being extremely cautious when dealing with software associated with managing crypto assets. Apple, responding to the reports, removed the fraudulent app from the App Store on April 12th to prevent further losses and mitigate the spread of the malicious software. This action highlights the responsibility of platform providers to actively monitor and remove malicious applications that jeopardize the security and safety of their users. However, it also raises questions about the app review processes employed by major platforms, particularly their ability to detect and prevent sophisticated phishing attacks that are designed to deceive users into providing access to their digital assets.

The KuCoin cryptocurrency exchange has become a central point of concern, with its deposit addresses repeatedly linked to the movement of stolen funds. The exchange has faced increased scrutiny over the past year due to several security incidents and regulatory actions. AMBCrypto previously reported that Bitcoin Depot lost $3.66 million, and the stolen funds were traced back to KuCoin deposit addresses. Furthermore, in January 2025, the U.S. government imposed fines exceeding $300 million on the exchange for violations of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) laws, highlighting compliance failures that have raised concerns about the exchange's operational practices. In February 2026, ZachXBT reported that Austria’s regulator barred KuCoin from onboarding new EU users. This was a response to regulatory concerns. Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) also flagged KuCoin for operating without proper registration in late March 2026. The recurring association of KuCoin with illicit activities and regulatory issues underscores the challenges facing cryptocurrency exchanges in maintaining operational integrity and complying with evolving regulatory frameworks. These incidents are a part of a broader trend of criminal activities in crypto that are attracting increasing attention from regulators. These ongoing challenges and regulatory actions are affecting the broader cryptocurrency landscape and highlight the increasing need for enhanced security measures, improved regulatory oversight, and greater user awareness to combat the persistent threat of crypto-related fraud. The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center’s report on $11.36 billion in crypto‑related fraud losses demonstrates the scale of the problem.





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