Jury chosen for Ronald Cyr faint hope hearing in Nadia Gehl murder case

A jury has been selected in Hamilton for Ronald Cyr's faint hope hearing, which could reduce his parole eligibility for the execution-style murder of his wife, Nadia Gehl, in Kitchener in 2009.

A jury has been chosen as Ronald Cyr's faint hope hearing gets underway in Hamilton, with proceedings scheduled to resume on Tuesday. Cyr is serving a life sentence for the first-degree murder of his wife, Nadia Gehl.

The hearing will determine whether he is eligible to apply for earlier parole. Gehl, 28, was fatally shot in February 2009 while walking to a bus stop near Ottawa Street and Fischer Hallman Road in Kitchener. A judge described the killing as an execution-style murder. The scene where she was shot to death was in Kitchener, Ont.

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Cyr Murder Conviction And Life Sentence

The Crown told the court that Cyr arranged for his friend, Zdenek Dennis Zvolensky, to kill Gehl. Zvolensky then recruited Nashat Qahwash to help commit the crime. Cyr and his two friends were found guilty of first-degree murder in April 2012. All three received an automatic sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

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An appeal hearing also began for Nadia Gehl's killers. Images show Zdenek Dennis Zvolensky on the left, Ronald Cyr in the centre and Nashat Qahwash on the right. Cyr has now applied for a reduction in his parole eligibility under the faint hope clause. The clause allows offenders who have already served 15 years of their sentence to get their parole eligibility reviewed by a jury.

The faint hope clause was abolished by the Canadian government in 2011, but Cyr is still eligible because his offense took place before that date. Last year, a judge ruled a jury should be empaneled to hear Cyr's request. The judge cited, among other reasons, that Cyr had shown remorse and that those close to him said he had worked hard to change his life and become a better person during his imprisonment.

Jury Selection For Faint Hope Hearing

Cyr also said he had converted to Judaism in 2011 and regularly attends Shabbat. On Monday, 12 jurors and two alternates were chosen for the hearing at the John Sopinka courthouse in Hamilton. Jurors will be asked to consider Cyr's character, his conduct while serving his sentence, the nature of the offense, and information from the victim's family about the impact of Gehl's death.

The faint hope hearing is a rare step that could allow Cyr to seek parole before the 25-year mark. Gehl's family has described the loss of the 28-year-old woman in the 2009 shooting. The case has remained in the courts for years through convictions and appeals. Proceedings are scheduled to resume on Tuesday in Hamilton.

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The jury will weigh the evidence and ultimately decide whether Cyr's parole eligibility should be reduced. The hearing continues as the latest development in a case that dates back more than 15 years.