Trump says Canada would pay for revived Keystone XL as Prairie Connector plans advance

Trump claimed in Iowa that Canada would build and fund a revived Keystone XL pipeline while the U.S. would provide the route. Experts doubt federal funding as South Bow and Bridger pursue the Prairie Connector project.

United States President Donald Trump claimed Sunday that Canada would pay for the entirety of a revived Keystone XL pipeline. The remark came during a media scrum in Dubuque, Iowa, where Trump said trade negotiations with Canada would include the Keystone pipeline.

He said Canada would build it and pay for all of it, while the U.S. would provide the route. Trump said Canada would finance the project and the United States would supply the route. Both Trump and the reporter appeared to be referring to the Keystone XL pipeline, not the original Keystone pipeline. The original Keystone pipeline began operating in 2010 and is separate from the Keystone XL project Trump appeared to reference.

Also read Canada funds De Havilland Canada water bomber production expansion

Keystone XL Pipeline Cancelled

Keystone XL would have sent crude oil from Western Canada to American refineries. TC Energy cancelled Keystone XL in 2021 after then-U.S. president Joe Biden revoked its cross-border permit. An X post echoing Trump's claim read that Canada builds it, pays for all of it, and the U.S. gives the route. The pipeline claim was shared multiple times on X and on Facebook.

Advertisement

While the Keystone XL project remains dormant, Canadian critical energy infrastructure company South Bow aims to partner with American crude oil transportation company Bridger Pipeline. That project, the Prairie Connector pipeline, would reuse some Keystone XL infrastructure on the Canadian side of the border. It would extend from Hardisty, Alta. , to the U.S. border, where it would connect to the Bridger Pipeline Expansion system planned to reach as far as Oklahoma.

Before the Keystone XL termination, the Alberta government said it provided $1.5 billion in equity investment in 2020 and a $6-billion loan guarantee in 2021 to support the project. The federal government did not provide funding. Prime Minister Mark Carney has not responded to Trump's claim about Keystone XL, though he said Sunday that overall trade negotiations have been constructive.

Carney previously raised the prospect of reviving the pipeline with Trump about a year ago, aiming to link energy co-operation and support Canada's steel and aluminum sectors. Jean-Thomas Bernard, an economics professor at the University of Ottawa who specializes in natural resources economics, said he would be surprised if Trump could renew Keystone XL with only two years left in his term. Bernard said Trump approved this project in his first time around, and nothing got off the ground.

He said obstacles include opposition from some states and First Nations, competition with cheaper oil producers in the Middle East, and Canada's interest in building oil pipelines to the West Coast to access the Pacific market. Bernard said Canada's agreement to share with the United States toll revenues from the Gordie Howe Bridge, outside a previously established agreement, was an example of a joint infrastructure project that became a burden to Canada.

Advertisement

Gordie Howe Bridge Claims

Trump, who had called the toll terms unfair for the United States, made multiple false claims about Canada's role in the project. He said Canada owned the entire bridge, built it with almost no American materials, and that the United States would get nothing from the bridge. Bernard said he hopes Canada learned a lesson out of this experiment and that we do not put any money south of the border.

Heather Exner-Pirot, director of energy, natural resources and environment at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, said it is unclear how the Prairie Connector pipeline will be funded since South Bow says it will not reach a final investment decision until next year. But there has never been an indication it would need government money, she said in an email Monday.

She said the fact they had a successful open season is strong indication of commercial viability and therefore ability to access private equity and debt. South Bow said its open season, which allowed shippers to bid on contracts, was successful and resulted in 20-year binding commitments. According to a September report from the Globe and Mail, South Bow told investors it was looking into several ways to pay for the pipeline, including selling a stake to private equity fund managers.

Private Funding for Pipeline

Executives said a federal tax break on investments in assets strengthened the case for the pipeline. Exner-Pirot said it would be hard to believe the Canadian federal government would finance an American company and its American infrastructure. Bill Salvin, a spokesman for Bridger Pipeline, said Canadian government funding does not apply to the American side of the pipeline expansion because it is a U.S.-based project. He said the private company does not release the financial details of its projects.

The Prairie Connector pipeline would be jointly owned by two independent companies, one Canadian and one American, with no federal funding commitments as of yet. Experts on Canada's natural resource sector say such funding seems unlikely. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2026. Marissa Birnie, The Canadian Press. With files from Timon Johnson.