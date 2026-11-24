Norwegian Cruise Line cancelled a Halifax port call on a 2027 Bermuda itinerary after unspecified guest feedback, not because of homelessness as a Daily Mail story and social media posts claimed. Other cruise operators and Nova Scotia's premier disputed the narrative.

Norwegian Cruise Line did not cite homelessness as a reason for cancelling a Halifax stop on a 2027 Bermuda itinerary, despite a Daily Mail story and social media posts claiming passenger complaints about homeless people drove the decision.

Norwegian Cruise Line Clarifies Halifax Itinerary Change

The cruise line said the change was in response to unspecified guest feedback and that Bermuda schedules were adjusted to give passengers more time to explore the island. Norwegian continues to stop in Halifax on other itineraries in 2027 and 2028. The claim spread after Cruise Fever reported on Nov. 16 about the change to Norwegian's Bermuda itinerary for next year. Some users on X speculated the cancellation was due to unpleasant experiences in downtown Halifax.

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The next day, the Daily Mail's X account linked to a story with the headline that Norwegian had axed 17 Nova Scotia trips because guests complained Halifax was a zombie apocalypse hellscape filled with vagrants. The Daily Mail story drew a connection between the cancelled Halifax trips and the city's homeless population. It quoted social media users described as travellers sharing thoughts about the city.

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One quoted person said: I am sure it has nothing to do with the zombie apocalypse they stumble across when they find the downtown east side. Many online users repeated the term zombie apocalypse in posts on X, Instagram and Facebook. One user wrote: When tourists start choosing to avoid Canadian cities, it says something about the state of our country. That post had over 120,000 views as of Nov. 23.

Before the change, Norwegian Breakaway's seven-night itinerary sailing from Boston included a stop in Halifax before heading to Bermuda. A Norwegian spokesperson said the decision to cancel the Halifax stop was in response to guest feedback, without specifying the nature of that feedback. In a public Facebook group for people travelling with Norwegian Cruise Line, the change received mixed reactions. Most welcomed the extra time in Bermuda but others were disappointed they would not visit Halifax.

Other Cruise Operators Report Positive Halifax Feedback

None of the commenters mentioned the city's homeless population. Other cruise operators that stop in Halifax said they have not heard complaints. Our guests consistently share positive feedback about their time in the city, said Andrea Zito, CEO of Swan Hellenic Cruises. Mike Hicks, a spokesperson for Victory Cruise Lines, said Halifax is becoming increasingly popular among its passengers.

We are expanding our presence in Halifax with additional calls and the introduction of dedicated Halifax round-trip voyages, he said. A search of quotes in the Daily Mail story reveals they were drawn from comments left by online users on the Cruise Fever post that first reported the itinerary change. That post referred to Norwegian cancelling visits to a Canadian port of call.

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One example was a user who said she was based in British Columbia and wrote: I am sure it has nothing to do with the zombie apocalypse they stumble across when they find the downtown east side. Halifax does not have a neighbourhood known as the downtown east side, while Vancouver's Downtown Eastside has a reputation for homelessness and drug use.

Another user, who said he is from rural Saskatchewan and had recently visited Halifax on the cruise, did raise homelessness as an issue. The touristy stops in Halifax were fine. If you got out and walked about downtown, the amount of street people was uncomfortable, he said. Oddly walking around downtown Boston actually felt safer.

Nova Scotia Premier Denounces Daily Mail Story

Other commenters quoted in the Daily Mail did not say they had been passengers on the Halifax cruise. Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston denounced the Daily Mail story on his X account. Millions of visitors annually who come here to see all the wonderful things the city has to offer. I'm down enjoying the city's waterfront often.

This is a garbage story quoting random anonymous Twitter accounts to create a clickbait headline, Houston said. Norwegian Cruise Line's Canada and New England cruises will continue to stop in Halifax in 2027 and 2028. The company said the itinerary change was limited to the Bermuda schedule and was intended to provide more time to explore Bermuda.