Online claims suggest E15 gasoline damages engines and reduces fuel economy. This article examines the facts, expert opinions, and regulatory context surrounding E15, revealing a more nuanced understanding of its impact.

Recent online claims have circulated regarding the impact of E15 gasoline – a blend of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline – on vehicle engines and fuel economy , particularly following the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s temporary allowance of its nationwide sale to address rising fuel prices.

These concerns stem from geopolitical tensions, specifically disruptions to oil and gas shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, which have contributed to increased prices at the pump. Social media posts suggest E15 damages engines, especially in older vehicles, and leads to poorer fuel efficiency, potentially forcing consumers towards electric vehicles.

However, a closer examination of the facts reveals a more nuanced picture. Canada already mandates renewable fuel content in gasoline, varying by province, with requirements increasing towards 2030. While E15 isn’t currently widespread in Canada, regulations are in place to gradually reduce the carbon intensity of fuels. Experts, like Professor Bradley Saville from the University of Toronto, assert that E15 is approved for use in vehicles manufactured since 2001 and is fully covered by automaker warranties.

Damage to older vehicles is possible, but typically limited to fuel system components rather than the engine itself. It’s important to note that smaller engines, like those in recreational vehicles and lawnmowers, are more susceptible to damage from E15. Concerns about reduced fuel economy are also partially misleading. While ethanol has a slightly lower energy content than gasoline, resulting in a potential 2% decrease in fuel efficiency, this is often offset by improved combustion efficiency.

Furthermore, ethanol actually boosts the octane rating of gasoline, potentially enhancing performance in certain engines. The claims circulating online often lack context and exaggerate the potential negative effects of E15. While vigilance is warranted, particularly for owners of older or small engines, the widespread adoption of E15 doesn’t necessarily equate to the destruction of gas-powered vehicles or an inevitable shift to electric cars.

The situation highlights the importance of verifying information found online, especially during times of economic uncertainty and geopolitical instability. The temporary allowance of E15 in the US was a direct response to market pressures, and understanding the scientific basis behind fuel blends is crucial for informed decision-making. The ongoing evolution of fuel regulations, both in the US and Canada, aims to balance economic realities with environmental sustainability, and E15 represents one component of that complex equation





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