The FAA has paused new router installations and disabled existing ones after a faulty router in Arkansas caused a nationwide ground stop. The Trump administration is requesting $50.1 billion to modernize the air traffic control system.

The Federal Aviation Administration has paused installing routers linked to last week's ground stop that caused chaos for travelers, the agency said Tuesday. The move comes as the Trump administration requests $50.1 billion to improve air travel and as Democrats demand answers.

FAA spokesperson Ian Gregor said the agency paused new installations of Juniper routers and disabled the functionality of all existing ones on Friday. Technicians linked the problems to a new router in El Dorado, Arkansas. The system became overloaded when the federal contractor maintaining the FAA's telecommunications network was replacing outdated copper wires with fiber optic lines nationwide.

Also read FAA Grounds Flights: $50 Billion Upgrade Demand Sparks Political Clash

L3Harris Router Caused System Overload

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the ground stop was needed after a new router by L3Harris in Arkansas caused intermittent communications and radar signals at 17 of 22 regional air traffic control centers. A radar site in Amarillo, Texas, where a router had been installed three weeks earlier also contributed. The FAA said excessive data flooded the system at a rate of 1,000 connection attempts every 4 to 5 seconds. That deluge created instability with aircraft communications and radar feeds.

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For now, the FAA is relying on older Cisco routers in place for 25 years while investigating. The routers at issue are being tested in a lab at L3Harris headquarters. Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which owns Juniper, said the routers were working properly. Based on what we know today, the device functioned as it was configured to by the installer, the company said.

Duffy said Tuesday that 68 previous installations involving the same routers worked well. We've been able to recreate what happened in El Dorado, he said. But the root cause of what happened, we don't have clarity yet. Upgrading the nation's air transportation system is an effort Congress has funded significantly.

Democrats Demand Root Cause Investigation

Duffy has pushed for billions more. Democrats on the Senate Commerce Committee said knowing which device was part of the meltdown isn't enough. FAA must investigate further to determine the root cause and report to Congress on how it intends to prevent future issues, they said in a letter to Duffy. The Trump administration on Tuesday sent a letter to lawmakers outlining its request for $50.1 billion to modernize the system.

The request calls for $10.1 billion for updating the air traffic control system. Similar amounts would go toward airport infrastructure, replacing terminals at high-impact hubs, constructing five new traffic control centers and improving or replacing up to 140 FAA-owned towers. Congressional approval of these funds will equip the FAA to deliver a brand-new air traffic control system that is safer, smarter, faster, and more efficient, the letter said. Several Republican senators voiced skepticism after a closed-door meeting with Duffy.

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Senate Committee Questions Funding Request

I don't think the full $50 billion will be funded. Some of that is not safety related, said Sen. Ted Cruz, chair of the Senate Commerce Committee. Sen.

Rick Scott of Florida said the airline industry should pay. Duffy said he's open to Congress breaking up the request, focusing first on critical safety needs. Congress approved $12.5 billion last year for outdated technologies, but much will go toward runway upgrades. Bernstein estimated the ground stop and weekend recovery cost the four biggest U.S. airlines $345 million combined.

Airlines had to offer cash refunds, credits or rebooking options to customers who canceled. The lost revenue and additional costs will measurably affect quarterly earnings for American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines, analysts wrote. A booking slowdown before Thanksgiving, or a second outage, would cost more than the weekend's cancellations did, they said, adding they saw no signs of waning ticket demand.