FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop After Nearly Five-Hour Communications Outage

The FAA lifted a nationwide ground stop Friday evening after a communications outage caused hundreds of cancellations and delays worldwide. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed outdated technology and urged Congress to fund modernization.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop Friday evening after a communications outage forced the agency to halt all flight departures across the country for nearly five hours.

The ground stop caused cancellations and delays for thousands of flights around the world. The FAA had issued the order Friday afternoon, citing extraordinary circumstances caused by communications problems at regional air traffic control centers. The agency said airplane departures could resume after the order was lifted. Officials said the issue was not likely a cyberattack.

Also read FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop After Communications Outage Disrupts Thousands of Flights

Transportation Secretary Calls For Aviation Funding

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said inconsistencies in the air traffic control system prompted the shutdown. He repeatedly called on Congress to authorize billions of dollars in spending to modernize federal aviation safety. How many times does this have to happen before Congress gives the money to fix it, Duffy asked. Duffy said a similar issue occurred when leaders were meeting in New York for the United Nations.

At the time of the ground stoppage, there were 3,500 airplanes in the sky. And last time I looked, we had less than 400 in the airspace, he said. Is this exact thing going to happen again, Duffy told reporters. I do not know that this exact scenario will happen.

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The FAA had grounded all flights nationwide Friday afternoon, causing hundreds of flights to be diverted. Flights already in the air were allowed to land. All U.S. airports were ground stopped, meaning no flights could depart for U.S. airports. The FAA cited extraordinary circumstances and safety concerns as the reason for the sweeping halt.

At La Guardia airport, all Delta flights were canceled for the rest of the night. A look at the board there via Sandra showed the terminal emptying out. A huge traffic jam was expected with no planes leaving and planes arriving, no gate for arrivals, crews timing out waiting to leave, and no way to replace them. The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers.

FAA Technicians Investigate Rolling Frequency Outage

FAA technicians investigated the issue. The agency cited a rolling frequency outage. This was related to an FAA equipment outage. Canada's major airlines confirmed flights heading to and from the U.S. were canceled.

Air Canada said some flights to non-U.S. destinations like the Caribbean and South America may also be impacted. Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon said Canada is ready to provide full assistance to the FAA as delays continued into the evening. NAV Canada said it will continue working to keep air traffic moving in Canadian airspace after the FAA lifted the ground stop order.

Some delays may continue while operations return to normal and backlogs are cleared, NAV Canada said in a post on social media. NAV CANADA will continue working to keep air traffic moving safely and efficiently in Canadian airspace. Passengers are encouraged to check the status of their flights. Calgary Airports said some disruptions are still possible as operations return to normal after it halted all flights bound for the United States on Friday afternoon.

In a statement to CTV News at 8 p.m. MT, Calgary Airports said all flights on Friday bound for the lower 48 states were canceled and some delays were still possible across other routes. It is recommended that all travellers check flight status with their airline before coming as schedules begin to normalize, the statement said.

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Toronto Airport Warns Of Continued Flight Disruptions

Toronto Pearson International Airport said U.S. flights will continue to experience disruptions and cancellations as airlines work to restore normal flight schedules, despite the ground stop order being lifted. The airport advised passengers to keep checking the status of their flight directly with their airline before travelling to the airport. It is going to take some time for airport operations to resume as normal, Pearson spokesperson Erica Vella said.

She noted it was still unclear if U.S. flights were going to resume that evening as the situation remained fluid. But we are working very, very closely with our airlines, and we will be moving into a bit of a recovery mode today and tomorrow to make sure that airlines can get their schedules back on schedule and make sure that passengers can get to their destinations, Vella told CTV News Toronto.

She added that the airport's emergency operations centres will remain activated while the airport moves into recovery mode. Toronto-area couple Lyle Jakobsen and his wife were supposed to fly back from Sint Maarten this afternoon when their Air Canada flight was grounded. We are scrambling to find hotels, the Canadian couple said, stuck in New Jersey after flights were grounded. Planes crowded the terminal at Toronto Pearson Airport after the FAA issued the ground stop.

Singer-songwriter Vivir Quintana was stuck in Las Vegas the day after performing at the Latin Grammys, upending plans to return to Mexico City for a performance Friday evening. She was supposed to join Majo Aguilar as a guest artist for their performance at the country's national auditorium. We are waiting for our suitcases, hopefully this can get resolved, but right now, all we can really do is breathe and be patient, she said.

Ground Stop Marks First Nationwide Halt Since 2023

She is performing there for the first time tonight, her very first time at the auditorium. My family will be there, so I am sad about that. The ground stop was the first nationwide halt since January 11, 2023, when an outage of the FAA's Notice to Air Missions system disrupted flights. That failure stemmed from a damaged database file after contract personnel unintentionally deleted files while trying to synchronize a primary database with a backup.

The FAA ordered a pause on all domestic departures at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET; the ground stop was lifted around 9:00 a.m. ET, with some airports resuming earlier. Flights already airborne continued to their destinations. The disruption led to thousands of delays and over 1,300 cancellations. Before that, the only earlier nationwide ground stop was after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Multiple contemporary and retrospective reports consistently identify the January 11, 2023 NOTAM outage as the last prior nationwide ground stop. The FAA said it will provide immediate updates as more information becomes available.