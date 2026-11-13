FAA ground stop halts all U.S. flights, delays Toronto Pearson and Canadian airports

The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop Friday due to a communication issue affecting all U.S. air route traffic control centers, disrupting flights at Toronto Pearson and other Canadian airports.

All flights in the United States have been grounded due to extraordinary circumstances, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration announced Friday. The FAA issued the ground stop after a communication issue impacting all U.S. Air Route Traffic Control Centers.

U.S. Transport Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the cause in a social media post. A ground stop issued by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is impacting flights between Toronto Pearson Airport and the U.S., according to the airport. There are currently no scheduled U.S.-bound departures or arrivals at this time, the airport said in a statement Friday. Passengers are advised to check directly with their airline for the latest flight information before heading to the airport.

Also read FAA Issues Nationwide Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Communication Issues

Canadian Airports Affected by US Grounding

Airports in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver confirmed flights to and from the U.S. have been impacted by the grounding. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport said it is advising its passengers to contact their airlines directly for the latest information on flight status, delays and cancellations. A number of passengers flying to the U.S. at Toronto Pearson Airport are still waiting for updates from their airlines about their flights.

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Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon confirmed Friday that Canada air traffic systems are running as expected. Canadian systems are operating normally, he said in a post on X, adding that he is in contact with NAV CANADA.

However, he advised that travel to the U.S. may be disrupted. We will continue to monitor developments as the situation evolves and remain in contact with the relevant authorities. NAV CANADA, the non-profit overseeing the country air traffic controllers, said it is closely monitoring the ground stop. We continue to support the safe movement of air traffic in our airspace, including any aircraft that may be diverted, NAV Canada said.

NAV Canada Implements Traffic Measures

Later, NAV CANADA said it is implementing traffic management measures at major airports as a result of the FAA grounding U.S. flights. The measures will help manage traffic at Toronto Pearson International Airport, Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, Calgary International Airport and Vancouver International Airport, the agency said in a post on X. Travellers should expect delays and check with their airline. Our systems are operating normally.

Yasmine Mehdi, an Air Canada spokesperson, said the ground stop is affecting flights to and from the United States. She said flights to and from the Caribbean and South America may also be affected. Any flights currently airborne have been advised they are permitted to continue, said Mehdi. We are monitoring the situation very closely and will provide updates as they become available.

According to Boston Logan International Airport, the FAA has given flights at the airport permission to depart. The airport did not confirm the destination the flights are headed to, or how many were cleared to depart. The FAA is permitting some transatlantic flights to depart Boston Logan. Passengers are encouraged to check directly with their airline for the latest flight information and updates.

First Nationwide FAA Stop Since 2001

This is the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023 when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned. Before that the last time had been after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. The FAA did not provide a timeline for restarting flights. The grounding left NBA and NHL teams stranded as they tried to reach their destinations, and NFL teams were left to wonder whether the issue would be resolved in time for them to travel to their games this weekend.

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The Nets were among five NBA teams scheduled to fly Friday for games on Saturday. They had just boarded the team plane in New Orleans after playing the Pelicans earlier this week when their flight to Memphis was halted in place. The Pistons flew earlier in the day to Miami. The Cavaliers, Bulls and Grizzlies play Friday night and were due to fly afterward.

There are 14 scheduled games in the NHL on Saturday. And while the Panthers made it to St. Louis for their game before the stoppage began, the Sharks were among those that were left waiting to leave for their game in Utah. The FAA did not provide a timeline for restarting flights, leaving sporting events taking place beyond Saturday in limbo. That includes most of the Week 10 schedule in the NFL.

How Pilots Handle Communication Outages

Aviation professor Skip Bailey said the reason they teach them that is so they will be prepared if the radio on their plane malfunctions. He said no one expects air traffic controllers nationwide to lose the ability to communicate. Pilots are expected to maintain the headings and vectors that controllers gave them before the problem. And then if the outage continues, they revert to following their filed flight plan.

Pilots may also be able to communicate with each other over the radio even if they cannot talk to controllers. And airliners have their own radar systems. It is not mass chaos out there. There are plenty of ways to try to communicate, said Bailey, who teaches at the University of Nebraska at Omaha aviation institute.

But not letting anybody take off again obviously is extremely important because we do not want to put more aircraft into a system that is already having an issue.