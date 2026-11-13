FAA Ground Stop Halts U.S.-Bound Flights From Calgary

Calgary Airports halts departures to the United States due to a nationwide FAA ground stop caused by air traffic control communication failures. Travelers are advised to check airline updates immediately.

Calgary Airports has suspended all departures to the United States from YYC as the Federal Aviation Administration implements a nationwide ground stop. This operational halt affects passengers attempting to cross the border by air starting Friday evening.

Nationwide Ground Stop Details

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights within the United States due to extraordinary circumstances and safety concerns. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy confirmed the stop occurred following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. The agency stated that technicians are currently investigating the source of the technical failure.

Also read FAA Issues Nationwide Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Communication Issues

Flights already airborne are permitted to land at their scheduled destinations. International flights are being managed on a case-by-case basis by authorities. The ground stop remains in effect until further notice pending resolution of the technical issues.

Calgary Airport Response

Calgary Airports confirmed in a statement that departures to the U.S. are held at YYC until further notice. The organization is actively monitoring the Federal Aviation Administration's progress. Travelers with scheduled flights are encouraged to check directly with their airline for the most up-to-date information regarding their specific itineraries.

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Specific cancellations have already been announced on the airport website. A flight to Palm Springs, Calif., scheduled for 4:10, and a flight to Phoenix, Ariz., scheduled for 3:55 p.m., are canceled. Additional updates will be shared as more information becomes available from officials.

Impact on Passenger Travel

Passengers facing these delays should expect significant disruptions to their travel plans. The communication issue affecting Air Route Traffic Control Centers has created a bottleneck for air traffic across the country. This situation highlights the vulnerability of the aviation network to centralized technical failures.

Sean Duffy posted the confirmation of the ground stop on social media on Friday afternoon. His statement emphasized the safety-first approach taken by the Department of Transportation. The agency aims to resolve the communication issues as quickly as possible to restore normal operations.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available. Authorities advise travelers to monitor official channels for real-time changes to flight statuses and ground stop duration. The investigation by FAA technicians continues to determine the full extent of the communication breakdown.