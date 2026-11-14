FAA Ground Stop Caus es Massive US Flight Cancellations Ahead of Thanksgiving

A nationwide FAA ground stop on Nov 13 2026 caused over 2000 flight cancellations and severe disruptions. The system is recovering ahead of the Thanksgiving travel rush.

The Federal Aviation Administration executed a massive nationwide ground stop on Friday that disrupted air travel across the United States, cancelling more than 2,000 flights and stranding thousands of passengers. This shutdown, which halted departures for more than four hours, created a chaotic environment for travelers and forced major adjustments for professional and college sports teams scheduled to compete over the weekend.

Technical Failures Trigger Ground Stop

Officials from the Trump administration attributed the widespread disruption to new technology added to the nation's air traffic control system, which reportedly overloaded antiquated equipment. This technical failure resulted in intermittent communications and radar gaps that forced the Federal Aviation Administration to suspend flights across the country. The incident marks the second major malfunction of a key Federal Aviation Administration computer system since September 11, 2001, following a similar outage in November that previously canceled over 2,000 flights.

Also read FAA Implements Nationwide Ground Stop Due to Communication Issues

Passenger Disruptions and Hotel Delays

Travelers faced significant inconvenience as the ground stop was lifted around 8:15 p.m. ET on Friday, with only a limited number of domestic flights departing immediately. Emily Brown and her 14-year-old daughter waited over four hours at Dallas airport for a flight to Columbus, Ohio, before abandoning their plan to surprise a friend. At Los Angeles International Airport, Ruth Coles was stuck on her plane for more than five hours after landing from Newark, New Jersey, with passengers told they were waiting for a gate to open.

Cornyn Wascher, a high school teacher, spent four hours on the tarmac at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on an American Airlines flight bound for Moline, Illinois. After being unable to secure another flight, Wascher paid for a hotel twenty-five minutes from the airport to rest before his scheduled Saturday departure. While flight attendants provided snacks and water, passengers expressed stress over the prolonged delays and uncertainty regarding their return schedules.

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Sports Schedules and Airport Responses

The aviation shutdown forced multiple universities to scramble for alternate transportation for their athletic teams. Auburn University football opted to take a bus to Mississippi State, pushing their Saturday start time from noon ET to 4:15 p.m. Other affected institutions included Baylor, Washington, Kansas State, Minnesota, and number 19 Ole Miss, which had planned to fly to Oklahoma on Saturday morning. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy encouraged these NCAA football teams to contact the Federal Aviation Administration directly to prioritize flights for upcoming games.

Airlines and airport staff worked to manage the influx of stranded passengers as screens displayed widespread delays. A Southwest Airlines gate agent at Dallas Love Field greeted passengers with cheerful greetings but repeatedly informed them that all flights were full. Officials stated that the air traffic system would likely return to normal capacity in time to handle the upcoming Thanksgiving travel rush, despite the initial severity of the disruption.

International Ripple Effects Continue

The impact of the ground stop extended beyond US borders, causing cancellations and delays at international hubs. London Heathrow Airport listed several flights to and from the United States as canceled, including American Airlines flights to Dallas and Los Angeles, and a British Airways flight to New York's JFK Airport. Delta, United, and other carriers also reported canceled flights from Atlanta, Miami, and Chicago.

Tim Johnson, consumer director at the U.K. Civil Aviation Authority, warned that while U.S. flights have resumed, follow-on disruptions may persist as airlines work to rebook affected passengers. FlightAware data indicated that more than 2,500 flights were canceled across the United States on Saturday, with hundreds more delayed, signaling that the recovery process would be gradual and require significant administrative effort to restore normal operations.