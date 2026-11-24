A ground radar system problem at Chicago O'Hare International Airport is delaying flights, with about 350 flights affected and delays averaging 47 minutes, the FAA says. The issue could last until 1 a.m. ET Wednesday.

A ground radar system malfunction is delaying flights into Chicago O'Hare International Airport, the US Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday, as the airport handles what the agency calls the busiest day for flights during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

The FAA said it is temporarily delaying some flights while technicians work to repair a piece of air traffic equipment. The problem affects the ground surveillance radar and tracking system. Air traffic control uses that system to monitor aircraft and vehicles on airport runways and taxiways. The FAA said delays were averaging 47 minutes.

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O'Hare Flights Delayed by Radar Malfunction

About 12 percent of flights at O'Hare, or 350 flights, have been delayed. O'Hare is a major hub for both American Airlines and United Airlines. The FAA said the issue could last until 1 a.m. ET on Wednesday, which is 0600 GMT. The disruption comes during one of the year's most crowded travel periods in the United States.

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The FAA has described Tuesday as the busiest day for flights during the Thanksgiving holiday travel window. The malfunction is tied to the ground radar system that tracks movement on the airfield itself, not radar used for tracking aircraft at higher altitudes. That means controllers may have reduced ability to monitor planes and vehicles on runways and taxiways while repairs are under way. In response, the FAA is slowing the flow of flights into O'Hare rather than halting operations entirely.

The agency said the delays are temporary while technicians fix the equipment. O'Hare is one of the busiest airports in the United States and a central connecting point for domestic and international travel. Delays there can ripple through the wider air travel system, especially during a peak holiday week. The FAA did not say what caused the equipment problem.

It also did not provide a more precise timeline beyond the possibility that the issue could last until early Wednesday morning. Travelers at O'Hare faced the prospect of long waits and possible missed connections as the delays mounted. The airport is a key hub for American and United, two of the largest US carriers. The Thanksgiving travel period typically brings heavy passenger volumes and near-capacity flights across the country.

Radar Failure Impacts Air Traffic Control

Any equipment problem at a major hub can quickly affect schedules well beyond the immediate airport. The FAA said it is delaying some flights into O'Hare while the repair work continues. The agency described the step as temporary and tied to the equipment issue. Air traffic control relies on ground surveillance radar to keep track of aircraft and vehicles on runways and taxiways, particularly in low visibility or at night.

When that system is degraded, controllers often reduce the number of arrivals to maintain safety margins. That appears to be what is happening at O'Hare, where the FAA is meter flights into the airport rather than allowing the normal flow. The result is a rolling set of delays for arriving and departing flights. The agency said delays were averaging 47 minutes and that about 350 flights, or 12 percent of the total, had been delayed.

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The FAA said the issue could last until 1 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The problem was reported on Tuesday, a day when the FAA expected the highest flight volume of the Thanksgiving holiday period. The timing added pressure to an already busy travel week. The FAA said technicians are working to repair the equipment.

Technicians Repair Ground Surveillance System

It did not say how long the repair might take beyond the latest estimate that the issue could persist until early Wednesday. O'Hare travelers were advised to check with their airlines for updated flight status. The FAA's ground radar system is separate from other radar and communications systems that guide aircraft in flight. The ground surveillance radar and tracking system is used specifically to monitor aircraft and vehicles on airport runways and taxiways.

Its failure or degradation can force controllers to slow operations until they can safely manage traffic. The FAA said it is temporarily delaying some flights while the repair work continues. The agency did not say whether any flights had been canceled as a result of the issue. American Airlines and United Airlines, which both operate major hubs at O'Hare, did not immediately provide details on how their schedules were affected.

The FAA's figures covered flights at the airport overall. The Thanksgiving holiday travel period is one of the busiest times of the year for US airports. A major equipment problem at O'Hare on the busiest flight day of that period can have widespread effects. The FAA said the delays were due to a problem with a ground radar system.

It said technicians are working to repair the equipment and that the delays could last until 1 a.m. ET on Wednesday.