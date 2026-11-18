Formula 1 confirms races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi despite regional war, testing Gulf states' soft power investments against security risks.

Formula 1 confirmed that its two season-ending races in Qatar on November 29 and Abu Dhabi on December 6 will proceed as scheduled. This decision stands in direct contrast to the widespread cancellation of major sporting events across the Middle East due to the ongoing war in Iran and retaliatory attacks in the region. The confirmation signals a strategic commitment by host nations to maintain their status as stable venues for international mega-events, despite heightened geopolitical tensions.

Qatar and Abu Dhabi Host Formula 1 Events

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of the FIA, stated that the world governing body of auto racing is fully prepared to execute the upcoming events in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Ben Sulayem, who hails from the United Arab Emirates, emphasized the organization's readiness to ensure safety and operational continuity for the drivers, teams, and spectators attending these crucial calendar fixtures.

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Security Concerns and Expert Analysis

Sebastian Sons, a researcher at the German think tank CARPO who specializes in sports in the Middle East, noted that while the situation could change, the geography remains volatile. He told The Associated Press that the Gulf region is inherently fragile, yet the decision to proceed serves as a strong endorsement for conducting business in the area. Kristian Ulrichsen, a political scientist at Rice University's Baker Institute, added that hosting these events demonstrates stability and openness to international commerce.

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Impact on Regional Sports and Soft Power

The conflict has severely disrupted the region's image as a safe haven for sports, forcing cancellations of other major events like the WTA tennis finals and the Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia and its neighbors had invested billions to attract mega-events, but the war has accelerated calls for economic reassessment. Sascha Bruchmann, an analyst at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, noted that Iran targeted the connective tissue of Gulf states, including airports and hotels, to challenge their diversification ambitions.

Economic Shifts and Future Strategic Planning

Financial strains are becoming evident, highlighted by the bankruptcy of LIV Golf, which reported funding of approximately $5 billion from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. Saudi Arabia also canceled the 2029 Asian Winter Games, moving the event to Almaty, Kazakhstan, and scaled back other high-cost endeavors. Ulrichsen suggested that Qatar and the UAE will likely need to reassess their spending, as predictability in policy planning remains critical for attracting future investments and major global competitions.