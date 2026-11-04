Alberta lets optometrists perform minor eye surgeries despite surgeon opposition

Alberta will allow optometrists to perform minor surgical and laser procedures starting Nov. 1, making it the first province to do so, while eye surgeon groups warn of patient safety risks.

Alberta is moving ahead with a plan to allow optometrists to perform minor surgical and laser procedures starting Nov. 1, making it the first province in Canada to do so.

The decision has drawn opposition from groups representing ophthalmologists and eye surgeons, who say it raises patient safety concerns. The Canadian Ophthalmological Society, the Eye Physicians and Surgeons Association of Alberta and the Alberta Medical Association's ophthalmology section said in a joint statement that optometrists' education and training differ fundamentally from the medical and surgical training of ophthalmologists. They warned that even brief office-based laser procedures require careful patient selection, accurate diagnosis and the ability to manage potentially sight-threatening complications.

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Minister Proceeds With Plan Despite Concerns

Justin Wright, Alberta's primary health minister, announced last month that optometrists who undergo further training will be allowed to perform the procedures to treat conditions such as glaucoma, benign skin lesions and styes. Wright said Wednesday the government heard the surgeons' concerns loud and clear but is proceeding anyway. Wright said the list of approved procedures was a compromise from what optometrists had sought.

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He said the province rejected many of the expansions optometrists wanted and took a calculated approach focused on public safety. The goal, he said, is to improve access to care closer to home, especially for rural Albertans who currently travel for ophthalmological care. The surgeon groups said they support that goal but question whether the change will achieve it. They also questioned whether there are significant wait times for the procedures covered under the change.

Wright said some of the wait-list would be eliminated but did not provide data. Wright noted that other countries, including New Zealand, already permit optometrists to perform minor procedures. He said the government has heard that at least half of Alberta optometrists are interested in doing the procedures. His office repeated that optometrists would only start after further training and would have to follow new procedural standards and oversight requirements set by the provincial regulatory college.

Surgeons Question Optometrist Training Adequacy

The surgeon groups argued that training less than a full medical degree and years of residency and supervised clinical experience is insufficient. They pointed to a 40-hour course at the University of Waterloo for optometrists on performing minor laser and surgical procedures, which includes 12 hours of in-person laboratory instruction.

Dr. Colin Mann, advocacy chair of the Canadian Ophthalmological Society, said in the groups' statement that learning how to perform procedures does not automatically lead to the judgment needed to decide when surgery is necessary. He said that judgment requires a comprehensive understanding of eye disease, an appreciation of alternatives and risks, and the experience to manage complications when they occur. The groups also said they are concerned other provinces could follow Alberta's lead.