Carey Price, Patrice Bergeron, Pekka Rinne, Keith Tkachuk and Cindy Curley headline Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2026

The Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2026 features Carey Price, Patrice Bergeron, Pekka Rinne, Keith Tkachuk and Cindy Curley as players, with Brian Burke entering as a builder. The inductees received their custom rings ahead of Monday's enshrinement ceremony in Toronto.

Carey Price, Patrice Bergeron, Pekka Rinne, Keith Tkachuk and Cindy Curley will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as the Class of 2026.

Brian Burke will enter as a builder. The inductees received their custom rings ahead of Monday's enshrinement ceremony in Toronto. Price learned of his selection in June while driving to visit his grandmother in the hospital. The Hockey Hall of Fame appeared on his caller ID.

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Carey Price Reflects on Journey

He spent the rest of the day with his grandmother, who made a recovery. He called it a blessed day. The netminder headlines this year's inductees alongside Bergeron, Rinne, Tkachuk and Curley in the player category. A long road to get to this point, Price said Saturday.

I'm just extremely thankful for that journey and everything that I learned along the way, not only in hockey but in life. Price starred for the Montreal Canadiens for all 15 of his NHL seasons. He will enter the hall in his second year of eligibility. The No. 5 pick in the 2005 draft won the Hart Trophy as league MVP and the Vezina Trophy as top goaltender in 2015.

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He also won the Ted Lindsay Award that year. The 39-year-old from Anahim Lake, B.C. , finished with a 361-261-79 record, a .917 save percentage, a 2.51 goals-against average and 49 shutouts in 712 regular-season games. Injuries hampered parts of his career.

Price had even better big-moment numbers. He had a .919 save percentage, a 2.39 GAA and eight shutouts in 92 playoff contests. His final postseason act was perhaps his most impressive. He willed the underdog Canadiens on an improbable push to the 2021 Stanley Cup final.

A knee issue forced him to stop playing beyond the 2021-22 campaign. Price said his childhood involved long hours in planes, trucks and cars with his father while chasing his hockey dream. He said his father would not have had it any other way. But I'm grateful to him and the rest of my family for their support in getting here.

Patrice Bergeron Bruins Career

Bergeron was selected 45th overall in 2003. He spent all 19 of his NHL campaigns with the Boston Bruins and was in his first year of eligibility. The 41-year-old former centre from L'Ancienne-Lorette, Que. , won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011.

Bergeron registered 427 goals and 613 assists for 1,040 points in 1,294 regular-season games. He added 128 points, including 50 goals and 78 assists, in 170 playoff contests. He helped Boston reach the 2019 final before retiring in 2023. He won the Selke Trophy as the NHL's top defensive forward six times.

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Bergeron called the honour huge. He said he looks back at all the memories and the people who helped him along the way. Price and Bergeron also enjoyed success side-by-side with Canada's national team. The duo was on Canada's 2014 Olympic team that topped the field.

They then captured the World Cup of Hockey two years later. Bergeron also won gold at the 2010 Olympics, the 2005 world junior hockey championship and the 2004 men's worlds. Bergeron said it was a lot more fun to be on Price's side with Team Canada. He called Price's career legendary.

Rinne Tkachuk and Burke Honored

Rinne, 43, owned a 369-213-75 record playing parts of 15 NHL seasons with the Nashville Predators. The 2018 Vezina-winning goaltender had a .917 save percentage and a 2.43 GAA in 683 regular-season games. He added a 45-44 playoff mark with a .914 save percentage, a 2.49 GAA and five shutouts. Tkachuk registered 1,065 points, including 538 goals and 527 assists, in 1,201 contests over 18 NHL campaigns.

His NHL-playing sons Matthew and Brady will be in attendance Monday. The 52-year-old joked that they will probably critique him and make faces while he speaks. He called them great kids who are supportive and said he is glad they can be there. Curley captained the United States to three silvers at the world championships in the 1990s.

The 62-year-old trailblazer in women's hockey said many people would not give up. She said she benefited from their hard work and is truly grateful. Burke, 71, had a long career in NHL management. His stops included the Hartford Whalers, Vancouver Canucks, Anaheim Mighty Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins after a stint at the league office.

Burke Anaheim Cup Success

He was the general manager of Anaheim's Cup-winning team in 2007. He said he is still pinching himself and called it a dream come true.