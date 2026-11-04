Connor Hellebuyck pens letter to Jets fans after trade to Devils

Goalie Connor Hellebuyck released a statement Wednesday thanking Winnipeg Jets fans after his October trade to the New Jersey Devils, calling the trade request an extremely difficult decision.

Connor Hellebuyck has broken his silence following his trade from the Winnipeg Jets to the New Jersey Devils, sharing a letter Wednesday to Jets fans.

In the letter, Hellebuyck said asking to be traded from Winnipeg was an extremely difficult decision and that he will always be grateful for his time with the organization. The star goalie requested a trade at the end of last season and went public with the request months later. He then failed to report to training camp, which ultimately led the Jets to suspend him. Hellebuyck was drafted by the Jets in 2012 in the fifth round.

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He went on to win the Vezina Trophy three times as the league top goalie and was named the NHL most valuable player in 2025, winning the Hart Trophy. He holds the franchise record for most wins with 345 and for shutouts with 45. His departure ends a tenure in which he became one of the most decorated players in Jets history. Winnipeg traded Hellebuyck on Oct. 23 to the New Jersey Devils.

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Trade Details for Hellebuyck

In return, the Jets received Dawson Mercer, Nico Daws, Alexander Command, Nick Bjugstad, a 2029 second round pick and a 2027 seventh round pick. In his letter, Hellebuyck addressed the frustration many fans felt when he asked out. He said he understood those feelings and wanted everyone to know it was an extremely difficult decision. He noted that several factors went into the choice to leave, including very challenging circumstances that involved his family.

He said that after a lot of thought and discussion, the family ultimately felt a change was best. Hellebuyck added that the family has chosen to keep those personal circumstances private and asked that people respect that choice. He also reflected fondly on his time in Winnipeg and Manitoba. He mentioned his love for the beautiful lakes and the opportunities he had to go fishing during his years there.

Hellebuyck thanked ownership, management, the coaching staff and his teammates for all the support and trust they showed him over the years. To the great Jets fans who supported him and his family, Hellebuyck offered direct thanks. He said he will never forget the pride he felt representing Winnipeg and wished the Jets and the entire community nothing but the best. Since joining the Devils, Hellebuyck has won three straight games.

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Hellebuyck Returns to Winnipeg

He has posted a 1.95 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage over that stretch. It will not be long before Hellebuyck returns to Winnipeg. The Devils are scheduled to visit Canada Life Centre on Nov. 10, giving Jets fans their first chance to see him in a New Jersey uniform.