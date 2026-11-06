Safeguard Defenders reports 1,247 Chinese overseas police liaison points in 91 countries

A new report by Safeguard Defenders says China has expanded its overseas police network to nearly 1,250 associations in 91 countries, including 18 in Canada, prompting calls for investigation and government caution.

A new report from the human rights group Safeguard Defenders says China has exponentially expanded its network of illegal overseas police stations, identifying nearly 1,250 overseas Chinese associations in 91 countries that it describes as fronts for suspected police centres.

Illegal Police Stations Expansion

The Spanish non-governmental organization says the network is used to monitor and police Chinese diaspora communities around the world. It found 1,247 community hubs that had acknowledged they were liaison points to Chinese police and prosecutor websites and in publications. The figure is a 12-fold increase from the group's findings four years earlier.

Also read Chinese Companies' Profit Margins Lag Global Peers Amid Weak Demand and Strong Yuan

In 2022, the NGO identified 100 illegal Chinese police stations operating in more than 50 countries, including Canada, and reported that China is operating more than 50 overseas stations including three in the Greater Toronto Area. One GTA location noted at the time was a building in a business park in Markham. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is investigating reports of criminal activity related to foreign police stations.

Safeguard Defenders says the associations are run by overseas party operatives under the direction of Beijing's United Front Work Department. President Xi Jinping has called the UFWD a magic weapon for monitoring and controlling its citizens, no matter where they live. China says it has tens of thousands of UFWD affiliated organizations around the world. Laura Harth, Safeguard Defenders' China director, said in an interview with CTV News that the network is being used to watch the diaspora.

Advertisement

That network is being used to watch the diaspora. To watch what they do, what they say and to essentially police them, she said. Instead of being chastened by past exposure of its illegal activities, Harth said China has gotten better at covering its tracks. They've learned their lesson.

Safeguard Defenders Surveillance Report

The public security bureaus were maybe a bit too enthusiastic. They previously put their own logos on walls and doors. Now post 2022, they're more careful about not naming the exact associations they're working with, she said. The report, titled A Formula for Repression, asserts that the Chinese Communist Party is exporting its domestic system of surveillance and control to Chinese diaspora communities around the world.

China has more than 60 million citizens living abroad. The report details how more than 10 police forces from five provinces in China are working through a vast network of Chinese Federation hubs on foreign soil. The hubs are marketed as a place for the diaspora to connect culturally and foster business and tourism ties with various provinces and cities in China. Safeguard Defenders lists the names of 80 regional associations linked to Chinese law enforcement.

In 2022, it only found four associations that had set up police stations. The NGO warns that the CCP's tentacles extend into every part of ordinary life. In Canada, Safeguard's report reveals 18 alleged Chinese police monitoring stations, compared to the five it found in 2022. Additional research by Jamestown, an American think tank cited in the report, uncovered 575 organizations linked to the UFWD in Canada.

In 2023, the RCMP closed its investigation into two Chinese service centres in Montreal alleged to be police stations. No charges were laid. The organizations are now suing the federal government. New Democratic Party MP Jenny Kwan called the allegations troubling.

Advertisement

Canada Government Response Allegations

If true, it suggests that existing government responses have not been sufficient to deter these illegal activities, Kwan wrote in an open letter addressed to Canada's public safety minister. Canada must close the legal gaps, investigate these operations and ensure that people in our communities can speak, organize and exercise their democratic rights without coercion, intimidation or fear, she wrote.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree, who represents a riding in Scarborough, Ontario with a high population of ethnic Chinese constituents, cautioned against jumping to conclusions. I can say that foreign interference of any sort is unacceptable. It's something that we will not tolerate. With respect to these specific allegations, they are allegations and have not been investigated, Anandasangaree said.

He said law enforcement will do their due diligence and follow up on the information in the report but says investigations must be conducted with nuance. He says some of the associations are sports or book clubs that on a day-to-day basis just go about providing civic life to members of the Chinese diaspora. CTV News asked Anandasangaree if he had spoken to the Chinese embassy about registering the coordinators of overseas Chinese organizations as foreign agents.

Canada's foreign-influence registry started operating in August. Under the act, failure to register foreign organizations could result in fines of $250,000 to $1 million. Anandasangaree said the onus of education is with the individual embassies and that it is up to Canada's first Foreign Influence Transparency Commissioner, Anton Boegman, to ensure compliance. The minister also said he is concerned the unsubstantiated numbers of reported organizations will cause difficulties for the Chinese community.

Of course foreign interference is a concern. The other side is mislabelling and putting people and communities in fear unnecessarily, he said. Michael Kovrig, senior advisor for the International Crisis Group, says the report reveals an early stage of the CCP's efforts to expand its ability to influence the political choices of sovereign nations across the globe.

Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat who was arbitrarily detained by China in 2018, says the stunning apparatus revealed by Safeguard Defenders could lead to the slow erosion of the rights of Canadian citizens to express their own views and vote as they wish.