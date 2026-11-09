Steel plant explosion in Turkiye kills 10, injures 15, four missing

A massive explosion and fire at the Habas iron and steel plant in Aliaga, Izmir province, killed 10 people, injured 15 and left four missing. The blast occurred when an overhead crane toppled into a furnace during liquid steel casting.

A huge explosion and fire at an iron and steelworks in western Turkiye left 10 people dead and 15 injured on Monday, with four workers still missing, officials said.

The blast at the Habas plant in Aliaga, Izmir province, occurred around noon (0900 GMT) when an overhead crane toppled into a furnace during the casting of liquid steel, according to the governor's office. Provincial Gov. Suleyman Elban said in a televised update that two of the injured were in critical condition. Search teams were looking for four people still believed to be under the wreckage.

Also read Explosion at steel plant in western Turkey leaves 6 dead and 8 missing

Casualty Figures Rise After Massive Explosion

An earlier statement from his office had put the death toll at three, with 14 wounded and 10 missing. Izmir Mayor Cemil Tugay said the exact number of casualties would only be known once the debris is cleared. Broadcaster NTV showed images of a large fire inside the facility and a tall column of smoke rising. The ground shook.

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It was very intense, witness Nuri Ali Ulker was quoted as saying by the state-run Anadolu news agency. Another witness, Deniz Ulker, said the explosion felt like the earth's crust was shifting beneath us. I thought it was an earthquake, according to Anadolu. Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci said emergency teams fought the blaze while searching for casualties.

Our injured compatriots have been taken to hospitals and their health is being closely monitored, he posted on social media. The governor's office said an investigation had been launched and Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said four public prosecutors had been assigned to the case.

Disaster Occurs Amidst UN Climate Summit

Aliaga has a large port and is known for shipbreaking, which critics say has caused significant environmental damage and has led to calls to remove its shipbreaking yard from the European Union's list of ship recycling facilities. The disaster came as world leaders and environmental activists gathered in Antalya, on Turkiye's Mediterranean coast, for talks on curbing climate change. The UN climate summit kicked off in Turkiye after a disastrous year of extreme weather.

The Habas plant was established in 1987 and can produce 4.5 million tons of steel annually, according to the company's website. Smoke rises in the aftermath of an explosion at the Habas iron and steel plant in Izmir, Turkiye, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, as seen in an image by Ali Ihsan Ciftci/IHA via AP.