Explosion at Myanmar Mining Explosives Depot Kills Dozens

A massive blast at a building storing explosives for mining in northeastern Myanmar has killed at least 46 people and injured 74, with rescuers recovering bodies including six children. The TNLA, which controls the area, says gelignite was stored on site and an investigation is underway.

A powerful explosion in a building used to store explosives for mining operations in northeastern Myanmar has killed at least 46 people and injured dozens more, according to rescue workers and local media.

The blast occurred around noon on Sunday in the remote village of Kaungtup, located in Namhkam township, about 3 kilometers south of the Chinese border. The area is controlled by the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), an ethnic armed group that has been fighting for greater autonomy from Myanmar's central government for decades. Rescue workers who rushed to the scene reported recovering 46 bodies by Sunday evening, including six children, and transporting 74 injured people to the township hospital.

The death toll is expected to rise as search and rescue operations continue, with some reports indicating as many as 55 fatalities. The explosion also damaged over 100 houses in the vicinity, leaving many families homeless. The TNLA claimed responsibility for storing the explosives, stating in a Telegram statement that gelignite had been stockpiled by its economic department for use in mining and stone quarrying.

Gelignite, a powerful explosive widely used in mining, can become highly unstable if not stored properly. The group has launched an investigation into the cause of the blast, but no definitive explanation has been released yet. China's state broadcaster CCTV reported that local authorities are providing relief, medical care, and resettlement assistance to affected residents.

The region has been volatile since the TNLA and its allies in the Three Brotherhood Alliance launched a major offensive against the Myanmar military in late 2023, capturing significant territory. Although a China-brokered ceasefire was signed in October last year, tensions remain high. Myanmar has been in a state of civil conflict since the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, sparking widespread resistance and armed opposition.

The explosion underscores the dangers posed by the proliferation of explosives in conflict zones, where civilian populations are often caught in the crossfire. The international community has expressed concern over the escalating violence and humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, which has displaced millions and caused severe damage to infrastructure. The incident in Kaungtup serves as a tragic reminder of the ongoing instability and human cost of the country's protracted civil war





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Myanmar Explosion TNLA Mining Explosives Civil Conflict Casualties

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