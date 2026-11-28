An explosion at a middle school in Asadabad, Kunar province, killed 10 people and wounded 110, most of them children. Officials believe the blast was caused by negligence at an explosives depot next to the school.

An explosion at a middle school on the outskirts of Asadabad, the capital of Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province, killed 10 people and wounded 110, most of them children, officials said.

Explosion Near School Depot Kills 10

The blast occurred Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Andar Ser area, according to Kunar Provincial Police Headquarters spokesperson Farid Dehqan. The explosion took place on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026. It struck the school in the Andar Ser area on the outskirts of Asadabad. Kunar Culture and Information Director Sami ul Haq Bayan said initial information indicated the blast occurred due to negligence at a depot storing explosives belonging to mining companies.

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The depot was located next to the school. An investigation into the incident was underway, Bayan said. Interior ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani put the death toll at 10. Qani said 110 people had been wounded.

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Hospital Ward Shows Injured Children

Footage from a hospital ward showed young children, several with bandaged heads and some lying two to a bed. Footage posted on social media showed cars bringing wounded children to the emergency department of a hospital in Asadabad. Images also showed the school building, part of which appeared to have collapsed. People were seen looking at a pile of schoolbags, books and shoes in a classroom after the explosion.

An Associated Press photo by Shafiullah Kakar showed people looking at a pile of schoolbags, books and shoes in a classroom after the blast. Noor Rahman, whose home is next door to the school, said he heard the explosion and saw dust rising. I ran straight into the dust, our own children were there, he said. I entered one of the rooms, where there was screaming and shouting.

I saw the hand of my niece, she was moving it. I rushed in, cleared away the bricks, and managed to pull her out, along with other injured people. Haji Sulaiman, whose son was wounded in the blast, said he had been on his way to his shop when he heard and saw the explosion. Pieces of wood and human flesh were flying everywhere, said Sulaiman, adding that he ran toward the school.

Mining Industry Safety Standards Poor

When I arrived, I found children, some were dead, others were drenched in blood, and some rooftops were collapsed, the walls were gone, and nothing remained of the school. Mining is a major industry in Afghanistan, a country rich in raw materials, including iron ore, copper, lead, zinc, gold, coal and precious stones. Safety standards at mining companies are often poor, leading to accidents.

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Gemstone mining is on the rise in Kunar, with various companies extracting precious stones that are subsequently sold at auction. In August, a hand grenade attack at a school complex in the Afghan capital, Kabul, wounded more than 40 children aged between 9 and 14. The latest explosion underscores ongoing risks to children in Afghanistan, where schools have repeatedly been targeted or affected by nearby hazards.