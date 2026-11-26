An explosion and fire at Bangchak Corp.'s refinery in Bangkok injured at least nine people and forced nearby residents to briefly evacuate. The fire was quickly extinguished, and residents can return home, but officials warn of air pollution within a 5-kilometre radius.

An explosion and fire at a major oil facility in Bangkok on Thursday injured at least nine people and forced nearby residents to briefly evacuate, authorities said.

Most of the injured suffered burns and three people were in critical condition, according to Erawan Medical Centre in Bangkok. Video posted on social media showed thick black smoke rising from the site in an eastern neighbourhood of Bangkok. A mobile phone alert sent to residents said the incident happened around 3 p.m. and advised people to avoid the area. The city authority reported less than an hour later that the ensuing fire was put out.

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Bangchak Halted Production Amid Pollution Checks

Officials later said nearby residents can return home, but advised those living in a 5-kilometre (3-mile) radius of the facility to be cautious of air pollution. The Pollution Control Department said it sent officials to assess air and water quality in the surrounding area. Bangchak Corp., which owns the refining and storage facility, confirmed the fire in a Facebook post and said that the cause was still being investigated. The company also said it has halted all production operations.

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Energy Minister Akanat Promphan said the fire appeared to start at one of the refinery units, which is about 100 metres (330 feet) away from the oil storage. He said he would inspect the site to ensure there is no further risk. If we are not a hundred percent certain that the oil storage is safe, we will not allow them to resume operations, he said.

Akanat said Thailand's oil supply should not be affected, as there are five other refineries in the country and this facility is not among the biggest. The refinery, with a listed capacity of 120,000 barrels a day, is the fifth biggest in Thailand and the only one situated in an urban area. An explosion and fire at the refinery in July 2012 caused damage in a nearby residential neighbourhood and it took two weeks to repair the facility.

Urban Safety Concerns Rise After Bangkok Refinery Blast

The incident has reignited concerns about industrial safety in urban centres, recalling that previous tragedy at the same location. The Associated Press confirmed the date of the event as Thursday, November 26, 2026, via an image captured by photographer Sakchai Lalit. Social media platforms were quickly flooded with video footage showing the scale of the disaster, with thick black smoke billowing from the site in the eastern part of the capital.

Despite the visible chaos and the immediate resolution of the fire, the exact cause of the explosion has not been revealed, leaving investigators and the public waiting for further details on the technical failure that led to the blast. The site's urban positioning makes it a critical yet sensitive asset, requiring strict safety protocols to protect the dense population living in its immediate shadow.