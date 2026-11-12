Nvidia CEO Resigns After Spy Affair Reports, Lawmakers Push China Chip Curbs

Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO after reports of affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy. Congress is weighing tougher restrictions on AI chip sales to China, and Democrats plan investigations.

Jensen Huang has resigned as president and CEO of Nvidia after reports of two extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy. CFO Colette Kress has stepped in as interim CEO.

The company says it will consider internal and external candidates for a permanent successor. Nvidia shares dipped after the resignation and are more than 30 per cent below the all-time high reached in October. The stock sank about 14 per cent early Thursday before paring losses to trade down around five per cent. Nvidia is the second most valuable company in the world, behind Apple, worth about $4 trillion US.

Also read Nvidia CEO Huang resigns amid affair scandals, board names CFO Colette Kress interim CEO

Congressional Investigation Into Nvidia China Exports

Democrats, newly powerful after the U.S. midterms, say they will investigate the Trump administration's approval of sales of Nvidia's advanced AI chips to Chinese companies. U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, and Congressman Richard Neal, the ranking member of the House Ways and Means Committee, informed Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick of their investigations in a letter on Thursday, Reuters reported.

The investigation will probe the administration's approval of sales of Nvidia's advanced AI chips to Chinese companies with what the letter described as concerning links to the Chinese government, military, and sanctioned entities. Wyden and Neal are also questioning Trump's December 2025 decision to allow Nvidia to export its advanced H200 AI chips to China in exchange for the U.S. government getting a cut of sales.

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Huang, who has had Trump's ear on AI policy since the president's return to the White House in 2025, had lobbied for loosening U.S. export controls on Nvidia's chip sales to China. US lawmakers from both parties are pushing for tougher restrictions on China's access to advanced AI chips following the reports about Huang's affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

Huang stepped down on Thursday, days after reports of an affair with an executive at a Singapore-based tech company whom US authorities suspect of spying for Beijing. Nvidia did not address Huang's actions in its statement; he has admitted to an extramarital affair without naming the person. Nvidia's advanced AI chips are widely used to develop cutting-edge AI models, making the company key to the US race against China to build superior AI systems.

The US for years has sought to limit China's access to Nvidia's most advanced chips, though Chinese companies have repeatedly found ways around those restrictions. Huang supported allowing more exports to China. House Speaker Mike Johnson said Thursday that the growing consensus in Congress favors new restrictions on chip exports to China. A handful of lawmakers want to attach them to the annual defense authorization bill, a must-pass measure that funds the military and typically attracts bipartisan support.

Senate Bills Proposing Stricter Chip Export Controls

A Senate version of the legislation already includes several of them, including the AI Overwatch Act, Chip Security Act and Match Act. US law gives the Commerce Department broad authority to block or allow advanced chip exports without congressional input. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, and Senator Jim Banks, an Indiana Republican, argue export-control decisions with major national security implications should face greater congressional oversight.

Their proposed AI Overwatch Act would give Congress a larger role in reviewing changes to export rules. The measure is significant for Nvidia because it could make it harder for future administrations to loosen restrictions on sales of its advanced chips to China. Nvidia's revenue from chip sales to Chinese data centers for now is near zero, according to an August company statement, and the company doesn't expect that to change in the third quarter.

The Chip Security Act seeks to address a recurring problem of advanced chips legally sold abroad but later diverted to China. The bill would require chipmakers to track the location of advanced AI processors and notify the government if they suspect chips have reached prohibited users. For Nvidia, the measure could create new compliance costs and reporting obligations. The Semiconductor Industry Association, whose members include Nvidia, has said mandatory tracking requirements could be costly for the industry.

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The Match Act would pressure US allies to restrict sales and maintenance of advanced chipmaking equipment destined for China. Allies such as the Netherlands and Japan are home to ASML and Tokyo Electron, which make tools used to manufacture semiconductors. The bill would not directly restrict Nvidia's chip sales. Supporters argue it could make it more difficult for China to develop its own advanced AI chips to compete with Nvidia in the long term.

The Remote Access Security Act targets a growing workaround used by Chinese AI companies. Instead of purchasing advanced chips directly, some Chinese firms rent computing power from overseas data centers equipped with Nvidia chips and access the systems remotely. The bill would give the Commerce Department authority to regulate that activity. The legislation passed the House in January and is awaiting Senate consideration.

Among the proposals under consideration, this could have the most direct effect on Nvidia. The company said in July that the measure, if enacted, could have a material impact on our business. Reuters reported on Thursday that Chinese AI companies are rushing to secure access to Nvidia-powered computing capacity outside China, on concerns that the controversy surrounding Huang could accelerate Washington's effort to tighten restrictions.

Analysts Assess Nvidia Long Term Business Outlook

Despite the turmoil, Nvidia's business fundamentals remain strong, according to technology analyst Bob O'Donnell, president and chief analyst at Technalysis Research. He told CBC News that Nvidia has sold every chip they plan to make for the next year and a half. O'Donnell said the bigger questions concern the company's longer-term direction, particularly in 2028 and 2029.

Michael Dehal, senior portfolio manager at Dehal Investment Partners, says a lot of Canadians hold index funds either directly, or through an ETF that tracks a major index. Because of its value, Nvidia is a major part of stock market indices S&P 500 and Nasdaq; Nvidia makes up about six per cent of the S&P 500, and about nine per cent of the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 is up about 0.2 per cent and Nasdaq about 0.14 per cent, buoyed by rising values of other chipmakers like Broadcom and AMD which Dehal says have been picking up the slack from Nvidia's decline. Dehal expects Nvidia to bounce back in the long run. AI companies will continue to need the valuable chips Nvidia makes, and the company has plenty of buyers for its semiconductors for at least a few years.

For those reasons, he sees the scandal as a short-term weight on the company. He said it might be a small speed bump that we're going to see in the very near term, but as a long-term investor, it's not going to change the story.