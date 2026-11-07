Experts Warn AI Homework Risks Student Learning And Creativity

OECD data shows Canadian teens use AI weekly. Educators warn over-reliance hinders critical thinking and creativity while schools adapt to new tools.

Canadian students are increasingly integrating artificial intelligence into their daily academic routines, raising significant concerns among education experts about the long-term impact on learning. According to a recent report by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, thirty-eight percent of fifteen-year-old students in Canada use AI chatbots to help them learn at least once per week. This widespread adoption highlights a shifting landscape where traditional homework assignments that once required an hour of effort can now be completed with a single digital prompt. The trend has prompted educators to reevaluate how schools teach essential skills that cannot be replicated by automated systems.

OECD Data Reveals High Student AI Adoption

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development released new statistics showing that only twenty-three percent of students reported never or almost never using AI chatbots for research, writing, or other academic tasks. These figures indicate a massive shift in how the younger generation approaches problem-solving and information retrieval. While using AI tools like ChatGPT can help students get the correct answers quickly, experts argue this convenience comes at a steep cost. The ease of obtaining immediate results may prevent students from developing the fundamental ability to learn independently and process complex information on their own.

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Learning How To Learn Versus Getting Answers

Yvonne Dawydiak, an expert on technology in the classroom and a former classroom teacher, emphasizes that the core value of education lies in understanding how to learn. She is currently an instructor in the education department at the University of British Columbia and warns that relying on AI for direct answers rather than support can actively hinder the learning process. Dawydiak explains that initial AI prompts often provide surface-level responses that fail to help students deeply understand the big ideas behind a question. True education requires grappling with concepts to grasp the bigger picture, a process that automated tools cannot facilitate if students simply accept the output without critical engagement.

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The Risk Of False Understanding And Lost Creativity

Adam Dubé, an associate professor in the Faculty of Education at McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, notes that while many students genuinely want to understand subjects, AI tends to simplify complex topics into short bullet points. This simplification leaves out crucial context and information, leading to a false sense of understanding where students believe they know more than they actually do. Janette Hughes, a professor at the Frazer Faculty of Education at Ontario Tech University, adds that AI reliance can gradually erode student creativity. She argues that skills like collaboration, critical thinking, and communication are developed through human interaction and struggle, which AI shortcuts. Hughes uses the example of writing a love poem, stating that letting AI express feelings robs humans of the unique ways we express ourselves, potentially losing the very things that make humans human.

Fostering Critical And Ethical AI Users

The collective view of these experts is that the goal of education should not be to produce students who are merely good at using AI, but rather thoughtful, critical, and ethical users of the technology. Janette Hughes states she is one hundred percent supportive of students who choose not to use AI, emphasizing that technology should not be a mandatory crutch. Moving forward, both students and teachers must think critically about when and how they utilize these powerful tools. Schools must ensure that while AI is available as a resource, it does not replace the essential human elements of learning, such as developing creativity and mastering skills that define the educational experience.