Experts urge Canada to lock in EU gains as far-right movements rise

Experts tell a House committee that Canada should solidify recent EU gains in legal frameworks as right-wing movements gain ground in Europe, with one professor saying recent talk of associate membership attracts symbolic attention but could easily be dropped.

Experts in European Union policy say Canada should try solidifying gains with the EU in legal frameworks as right-wing movements gain ground on the continent.

Academics studying EU relations testified to the House foreign-affairs committee after a Montreal summit last week that officials praised as a historic partnership. The summit took place Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Mark Carney attending a closing press conference. Carleton University professor Achim Hurrelmann says recent talk of Canada becoming an EU associate member attracts symbolic attention but officials could easily drop that language.

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Canada Should Prioritize Enforceable Legal Frameworks

He says Canada should focus on getting wins encoded into European law, and consider restructuring the EU trade deal to increase economic gains. University of Toronto professor Mark Manger says there are few concrete outcomes from last week's summit. He says many of the agreements match what Mexico already has with the EU. Manger suggested Ottawa could allow European mobile networks to set up shop in Canada in exchange for European countries dropping restrictions on importing Canadian food.

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The testimony comes as right-wing movements gain ground across Europe, raising questions about the durability of recent Canada-EU agreements. Experts warn that symbolic language alone may not protect Canadian interests if political shifts occur. The House foreign-affairs committee is reviewing the outcomes of the Montreal summit. Officials have praised the meeting as a historic partnership, but academics say more work is needed to ensure concrete benefits.

Hurrelmann and Manger both emphasized the need for legal and economic frameworks that can withstand political changes. They say Canada should prioritize enforceable commitments over symbolic gestures. The summit was held in Montreal on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Mark Carney led the closing press conference.

Restructuring Trade Deal Could Boost Economic Gains

Experts say Canada should act quickly to lock in gains before political shifts in Europe potentially alter the relationship. They say restructuring the trade deal could increase economic gains and provide more stability. Manger said allowing European mobile networks into Canada could be a bargaining chip to open European markets to Canadian food. He said many current agreements are not new compared to what Mexico already has.

The committee is expected to continue its study of Canada-EU relations in the coming weeks. Experts say the focus should be on enforceable legal frameworks rather than symbolic titles. Dylan Robertson of The Canadian Press reported from Ottawa. The Canadian Press is a national news agency.