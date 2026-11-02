Expert Report Links Steven Galloway Defamation Case to Book Sales Impact

Publishing veteran Kevin Hanson testifies that allegations against Steven Galloway harmed sales of The Confabulist following his literary success with The Cellist of Sarajevo in Vancouver court.

Kevin Hanson, a prominent publishing industry veteran, provided critical testimony in the British Columbia Supreme Court regarding the financial impact of defamation allegations made against author Steven Galloway. Hanson's analysis focused on how unproven claims of sexual assault and an affair with a former student affected the commercial trajectory of Galloway's subsequent literary works. The expert's report was submitted as part of Galloway's legal action alleging defamation by the former student and other individuals who spread these allegations.

Industry Expert Analyzes Literary Sales Patterns

Hanson testified that the initial reception of Galloway's novel The Cellist of Sarajevo generated enthusiasm that was remarkable within the publishing sector. The expert noted that the literary industry's reaction to this specific work was quite rare, placing the former University of British Columbia creative writing chair into a unique class of authors. This exceptional level of interest created a high baseline for commercial success that subsequent works were expected to maintain.

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Despite the breakout success of his earlier novel, Hanson observed a sharp decline in the performance of Galloway's next major release, The Confabulist. The expert's report suggests a direct correlation between the timing of the allegations and the drop in market interest for the new title. Publishers typically determine author payments based on several complex factors, but the sudden shift in public perception played a significant role in Galloway's projected earnings.

Publisher Actions Following Allegations in 2015

The court heard specific evidence regarding how major publishing houses reacted when the allegations surfaced in November 2015. Penguin Random House Canada made the decision to shelf the paperback run of The Confabulist following the public revelation of the claims. This strategic pause by one of the largest publishers in Canada illustrates the immediate operational consequences faced by authors embroiled in such legal and personal controversies.

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Hanson's financial forecasting model sought to predict Galloway's earnings from 2016 until his 70th birthday. By analyzing historical sales data and industry trends, the expert attempted to quantify the monetary value of the alleged defamation. The report provides a detailed look at how reputational damage in the literary world can translate into tangible financial losses for established authors.

Legal Proceedings in Vancouver Courtroom

The testimony was delivered as part of the ongoing trial where Steven Galloway is seeking redress for the harm caused by the unproven allegations. The British Columbia Supreme Court is currently evaluating the evidence presented by both sides to determine the validity of the defamation claims. The case highlights the intersection of personal conduct, public reputation, and professional economic outcomes in the creative industries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 2, 2026, marking the continuation of a long-standing legal dispute that has drawn attention from the literary community. The proceedings underscore the challenges authors face when personal allegations impact their professional standing and commercial viability. The outcome of this case may influence how publishers and courts view the economic damages associated with reputation harm.