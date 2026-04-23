Expert Criticizes Parliamentary Committee’s Approach to MAID Expansion

A legal expert argues a parliamentary committee studying MAID for mental illness is biased against expansion and is not focused on its mandate.

A leading Canadian legal expert is raising concerns about the direction of a parliamentary committee examining the potential expansion of Medical Assistance in Dying ( MAID ) to include individuals whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness.

Jocelyn Downie, a professor emeritus of law at Dalhousie University and a long-time scholar of assisted dying legislation, argues the committee is straying from its defined mandate and exhibiting a clear imbalance in its approach. Her critique stems from observations made during the committee’s initial meetings, where she testified as a witness last month.

Downie points to the openly stated opposition to MAID expansion held by both co-chairs of the committee, and the consistent selection of witnesses who share similar views. This pattern, she contends, creates a biased environment that hinders a thorough and objective assessment of the complex issue at hand. The core of Downie’s concern lies in the committee’s apparent deviation from its specific task.

The committee was established to determine Canada’s preparedness for the scheduled expansion of MAID eligibility next year, which will include individuals with mental illnesses as their primary condition. However, Downie asserts that the committee is instead dedicating a significant portion of its time to hearing arguments against assisted dying altogether, rather than focusing on the logistical, ethical, and legal considerations of safely and effectively implementing the expansion.

This broader scope, she believes, distracts from the central question of readiness and introduces irrelevant perspectives that could unduly influence the committee’s conclusions. The focus should be on evaluating existing safeguards, assessing the capacity of the healthcare system to provide appropriate support, and addressing potential challenges related to assessing capacity and ensuring informed consent in cases of mental illness.

Instead, the committee appears to be revisiting fundamental debates about the morality and acceptability of assisted dying, a discussion that falls outside its mandated purview. Downie’s warning highlights the importance of a balanced and focused approach when dealing with sensitive and ethically charged issues like MAID. The expansion to include mental illness is particularly complex, requiring careful consideration of unique challenges related to diagnosis, treatment, and the potential for coercion or undue influence.

A committee that is perceived as biased or that fails to adhere to its mandate risks producing recommendations that are not grounded in evidence or that do not adequately address the needs and concerns of all stakeholders. The potential consequences of such a flawed process could be significant, potentially delaying or hindering access to MAID for individuals who meet the eligibility criteria and who are suffering from unbearable and irremediable mental illness.

Furthermore, it could erode public trust in the MAID system and undermine the principles of autonomy and self-determination that underpin the legislation. Downie’s critique serves as a crucial reminder of the need for rigorous, impartial, and mandate-focused inquiry when navigating these difficult ethical and legal landscapes. The committee’s ultimate goal should be to provide informed recommendations that ensure the safe, ethical, and equitable implementation of MAID for all eligible Canadians, including those whose suffering stems from mental illness. The current trajectory, according to Downie, threatens to undermine that goal





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