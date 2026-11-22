Erasca reports ERAS-0015 shrunk tumors in nearly half of pancreatic cancer patients in early trials. Canadian oncologists call it a major breakthrough, with late-stage trials planned for 2027.

Canadian medical experts are hailing a new experimental medication as a significant milestone in oncology after U.S. pharmaceutical company Erasca reported promising early-stage results. The pill, designated ERAS-0015, demonstrated the ability to substantially reduce tumor sizes in patients suffering from advanced pancreatic and lung cancer s during initial clinical testing.

Early Trial Results and Efficacy Data

Erasca, headquartered in San Diego, California, announced on Friday that ERAS-0015 led to significant tumor shrinkage in 44 percent of the 25 patients diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. These positive outcomes were observed after participants took a daily dosage of 32 mg. Among patients with the two most common genetic variations associated with pancreatic cancer, the rate of positive response rose to 69 percent.

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In cases involving lung cancer, the drug showed efficacy in three out of five patients, equating to a 60 percent response rate. This group consisted of individuals who had previously undergone treatments including immunotherapy and chemotherapy. Erasca has scheduled the commencement of late-stage clinical trials for ERAS-0015 and another experimental treatment called ERAS-4001 in 2027.

Expert Opinion on Pancreatic Cancer Treatment

Dr. Jennifer Knox, a staff medical oncologist at the University Health Network's Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in Toronto, described the development as potentially the most significant advancement for pancreas cancer to date. She characterized the finding as one of the largest breakthroughs in general cancer research in recent years. Dr. Knox will supervise patient care in Canada when the clinical trial expands to include Canadian participants next year.

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While the initial trial involved a small cohort, which Dr. Knox noted is typical for early-phase studies, she anticipates a much larger participant pool for the upcoming global tests. Her assessment underscores the high expectations within the medical community regarding the potential of ERAS-0015 to alter treatment standards for these difficult-to-treat malignancies.

Targeting Mutant RAS Proteins

The drug functions by blocking mutant RAS proteins, which act as on-off switches for cell growth. When these proteins mutate, they can remain in the active state, causing cancer cells to multiply uncontrollably. Dr. Knox highlighted that this protein is present in approximately 95 percent of pancreatic cancers. She noted that while researchers have been studying this target for about 40 years, the discovery of effective drugs is a relatively recent achievement.

This development follows a similar breakthrough earlier this year involving daraxonrasib, developed by Revolution Medicines. A U.S.-led study published in The New England Journal of Medicine in May indicated that daraxonrasib doubled the survival time of patients. Dr. Knox stated that there are now approximately 90 drugs in development targeting this specific type of mutant protein, marking a shift from a previously untreatable area to a booming field of research.

Safety Profile and Future Implications

Despite the optimism, safety concerns remain part of the clinical evaluation. Erasca CEO Dr. Jonathan Lim stated in a press release that the new treatment was generally well tolerated. However, the company previously reported that one patient taking a 24 mg dose died from lung inflammation. Dr. Sam Godfrey from Cancer Research UK expressed optimism but cautioned that visible tumor reduction does not guarantee the complete elimination of microscopic cancer cells.

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Patients with pancreatic cancer typically face a prognosis of less than one year of life, making any extension of survival highly significant. The successful targeting of the RAS protein is viewed by experts as a major scientific victory. Long-term trials are necessary to confirm whether these initial responses translate into sustained remission and improved overall survival rates for the broader patient population.