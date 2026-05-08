Exodus Launches XO Cash: A Stablecoin Tailored for AI Agents in the Evolving Crypto Payment Landscape

Exodus unveils XO Cash, a Solana-based stablecoin designed for AI agents, addressing secure financial access for autonomous systems. The launch highlights the growing competition to build crypto infrastructure for machine-to-machine commerce, with Exodus positioning itself as a key player in this emerging market.

Exodus has introduced XO Cash, a novel stablecoin tailored for AI agents, as cryptocurrency companies vie to establish payment systems for autonomous software. The Omaha-based crypto wallet provider unveiled the product on 8 May, emphasizing that it empowers developers to equip AI agents with independent wallets and spending capabilities without relinquishing control of private keys.

XO Cash operates on the Solana blockchain and was developed in collaboration with MoonPay. The ecosystem includes AgentKit, a software development kit that simplifies the creation of agent wallets through a single API call. This launch coincides with the rise of AI-agent commerce, one of the most rapidly expanding narratives in the crypto space. Numerous firms are now exploring blockchain networks and stablecoins to facilitate machine-to-machine transactions, including subscriptions, data acquisitions, and automated online services.

Agents can transact without managing keys. Exodus asserts that XO Cash addresses a critical challenge for autonomous AI systems: secure financial access. In this model, users retain custody of their assets while agents function under predefined spending parameters. Developers can implement daily spending limits, merchant restrictions, transaction caps, and rate limits.

Agents need to spend, and they shouldn't have to manage keys to do it, stated Exodus CEO JP Richardson in the announcement. The company also revealed that each agent wallet can issue its own debit card through infrastructure developed with MoonPay and Monavate. These cards are accepted wherever Visa is honored. XO Cash further supports automatic conversion to USDC or USDT during transactions, enabling agents to operate across various stablecoin networks.

AI payments emerge as a competitive crypto frontier. With this launch, Exodus joins a growing cohort of companies targeting AI-driven payment infrastructure. Coinbase recently teamed up with Amazon Web Services to integrate USDC micropayments into AI agents via Amazon Bedrock AgentCore Payments. Other initiatives are also leveraging the x402 protocol, which facilitates machine-native internet payments.

Exodus referenced market projections indicating that AI agents could facilitate between $3 trillion and $5 trillion in global consumer commerce by 2030. The company positioned XO Cash as foundational infrastructure for this burgeoning economy, particularly for high-frequency autonomous transactions where conventional payment systems prove inefficient. The introduction of XO Cash underscores the intensifying competition to develop crypto infrastructure for machine-to-machine commerce, with Exodus positioning itself at the forefront of this transformative shift





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