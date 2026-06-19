Exeter's Journey from Despair to Twickenham: How Resilience Forged a Premiership Finalist

An in-depth look at Exeter Chiefs' remarkable transformation from bottom-of-the-table strugglers to Premiership finalists. The article explores the cultural and mental shift driven by leadership and resilience, contrasting dressing room scenes 14 months apart and examining key moments that defined their season.

Two dressing room scenes less than 14 months apart could not tell more aptly the story of where Exeter have come from as they prepare for Saturday's Prem final.

Head back to the end of April last year and there was footage-without any sound-of chief executive Tony Rowe looking on as the players, after a poor performance, avoided eye contact, staring sheepishly into the distance or down at their feet following a defeat at Gloucester. Fast forward to this month and Exeter's director of rugby Rob Baxter triumphantly walks into the away dressing room at Bath after a dramatic comeback draw that sealed their place in the final, his shirt soaked with adrenaline and pride.

The contrast is stark: from a squad that appeared crestfallen and lost to one that embodies resilience and collective belief. How have those players who looked so defeated at Gloucester become a side that went from second-bottom to Prem finalists in the space of a year? The answer is not simple, but it is deeply rooted in a cultural shift that has turned near-disaster into triumph.

Rob Baxter, never one to shy away from the emotional side of the game, explains that it was never about a single fix. It was about addressing a multitude of issues that had left the team uncompetitive. In that painful Gloucester match, it wasn't just the loss but the lack of fight that stung. Baxter, along with the coaching staff and senior players, used that moment as a catalyst.

They set a simple but powerful mantra: if you can't win, you draw; if you can't draw, you lose by one point; if you can't lose by one point, lose by two. This wasn't about accepting defeat but about instilling a mindset that every game would be fought to the absolute limit. Resilience became a practical daily target, not just a buzzword. The off-season and pre-season were deliberately designed to build that mental toughness.

Former fly-half Gareth Steenson, who captained Exeter to their first Premiership title in 2017 and was integral to their rise, observed the transformation from the outside. He notes the deep connection within the squad, the sense that everyone has bought into a common goal. He recalls his own days when pre-season meant gruelling sessions in the sand dunes, experiences that forged bonds that transcended the typical professional environment.

Those shared hardships created a foundation of trust that still seems evident in today's team. Steenson, who retired in 2020 after a double-winning final season, believes the current group echoes the spirit of those early finals-underdogs fighting against the odds. VeteranOlly Woodburn, now 34, embodies that continuity. He played in four of Exeter's previous six Premiership finals, including the 2017 thriller decided by Steenson's penalty.

Six years have passed since his last final appearance, and after a win and three losses in the previous season, many might have counted him out. But Woodburn reinvented himself, moving from wing to full-back, offering experience alongside youthful wings like Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Campbell Ridl, and Paul Brown-Bampoe. He admits he's savouring every moment this time, refusing to take the opportunity for granted. The season itself has been a rollercoaster.

Exeter drew with Northampton on opening day and lost narrowly at home earlier, while a last-minute Tommy Reffell try handed Leicester a devastating 17-14 defeat at Sandy Park, crushing hopes and setting a bleak tone. Yet, just twelve months later, a seemingly routine trip to Northampton looked like another disaster as Exeter trailed 33-7 at halftime.

But the team showcased their newfound steel, clawing back to a 33-33 draw-a result that sparked a run of form that ultimately delivered a final berth. Captain Dafydd Jenkins recalls that moment of being 'punched in the face' early on and having to respond. It was a test of that mantra, and they passed.

The dressing room scenes from last April to this month are a visual testament to a journey from despair to defiance, driven by collective resilience, smart leadership, and an unwavering belief that every point matters. As they stand on the brink of another Twickenham final, Exeter's story is not just about rugby; it's about how a group of individuals can transform into a unified force capable of overcoming adversity and writing a new chapter in their club's history





YahooCASports / 🏆 46. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Exeter Chiefs Premiership Rugby Rob Baxter Resilience Twickenham Final Rugby Union Team Transformation Underdogs Dafydd Jenkins Gareth Steenson

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scottish Premiership fixture release - all you need to knowThe fixtures for the 2026-27 Scottish Premiership season are released on Thursday at 12:00 BST - and you can see them on the BBC Sport website and app as soon as they are announced.

Read more »

Folarin Balogun's Historic Brace Propels USMNT, Highlights Unique Journey to Representing USAFolarin Balogun scored twice in his World Cup debut for the United States, marking the first multi-goal performance by an American at the tournament since 1930. The Monaco striker's clinical finishing and work ethic have revitalized the USMNT attack, with teammates praising his impact. Balogun, born in New York to Nigerian immigrants but raised in London and a product of Arsenal's academy, chose to represent the U.S. after initially progressing through England's youth teams. The U.S. faces Australia next as they aim to maintain their attacking momentum.

Read more »

Celtic Start Scottish Premiership Title Defence on a Monday EveningCeltic have voiced their disappointment after being told they will start their Scottish Premiership title defence on a Monday evening, due to the Commonwealth Games and two Calvin Harris concerts.

Read more »

London biology teacher turns personal diabetes journey into a real-life lesson for studentsAs a graph showing his blood sugar levels appears on a classroom smartboard screen, biology teacher Chris Schramek pointed to a sharp rise in the data. 'So, you see this spike going up...and then it’s on its way down,' he told his students.

Read more »