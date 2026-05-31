Exeter Chiefs Snatch Late Victory Over Leicester Tigers in Premiership Thriller

Exeter Chiefs moved back into the Premiership play-off places with a dramatic 35-26 win over Leicester Tigers at Welford Road, featuring late tries and a yellow card.

Exeter Chiefs staged a dramatic late comeback to defeat Leicester Tigers 35-26 at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on Saturday, moving back into the Premiership play-off places with a vital bonus-point victory.

The match was a pulsating affair that saw momentum swing repeatedly, culminating in Andrea Zambonin's try in the 74th minute that sealed the win for the visitors. Exeter's triumph was their first away victory over Leicester since March 2025 and kept them in contention for a top-four finish with one regular season game remaining. The first half was a tightly contested battle, with both sides trading scores.

Olly Woodburn opened the scoring for Exeter in the 12th minute, finishing off a well-worked backline move. Leicester responded through debutant George Pearson, who crossed for his first Premiership try shortly after. The Tigers' fly-half Orlando Bailey then engaged in a kicking duel with Exeter's Henry Slade, with Bailey landing three penalties to Slade's two, giving Leicester a 16-15 lead at the break.

The second half began with Exeter regaining the lead when Len Ikitau scored a try in the 44th minute, and he turned provider 11 minutes later, setting up Woodburn for his second score of the day. This put Exeter 27-16 ahead, but the momentum shifted when Woodburn was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on in the 58th minute. Leicester capitalized on the numerical advantage, with Olly Cracknell powering over from close range to reduce the deficit.

The Tigers continued to dominate territory and eventually took the lead when hooker Charlie Clare crashed over in the 69th minute, converting to make it 29-27. However, Exeter showed resilience, and with four minutes remaining, second-row Andrea Zambonin stretched over in the left corner to put his side back in front. Slade added a late penalty to deny Leicester a losing bonus point, sealing a 35-26 win.

The result means Exeter move into fourth place, three points ahead of Saracens, while Leicester remain third, two points behind Bath, with a crucial match between those sides next weekend to determine home advantage in the play-offs





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