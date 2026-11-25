Transport Canada data shows 6,989 security clearances were granted to airport workers with criminal records over five years, raising concerns about bag-tag drug smuggling. The transport minister plans to tighten airport security laws.

Canada granted 6,989 airport security clearances to workers with criminal records over the past five years, according to Transport Canada data obtained by W5 through a freedom-of-information request.

The figure was released on November 25, 2026, and raises fresh questions about airport security. Workers with criminal records make up almost four per cent of all clearances approved since 2021. Only 276 clearances were denied and 71 were revoked in that period. Transport Canada does not track which criminal offences the employees committed, the released data shows.

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The agency also said the number of applications rejected for individuals with known or suspected involvement in organized crime was not available. Each application is reviewed on its own merits to assess any potential risk to transportation security, Transport Canada said. The presence of adverse information alone does not automatically indicate a risk to transportation security, which is why every application receives a full and careful assessment of all available information.

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Airport Workers Smuggle Drugs Using Bag Tags

The data comes as the federal government tries to stop corrupt airport workers from using innocent passengers luggage tags to smuggle drugs. W5 has identified more than two dozen cases of Canadians caught up in bag tag switching, almost all flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport. In the scheme, a corrupt airport employee takes the tag off an unsuspecting passenger suitcase and attaches it to a bag filled with drugs headed to that traveller destination.

An accomplice waits at the other end to pick it up. If security intercepts the bag, the innocent passenger faces the consequences. Transport Canada has said it cannot properly screen potential airport employees because the current system focuses on filtering out people who could put planes in danger. That limits our ability to consider links to organized crime or patterns of suspicious activity, the agency said.

Transport Minister Plans Tighter Security Laws

Canada transport minister said he plans to tighten airport security laws in response to W5 reporting, including more restrictions on security clearances. W5 previously reported that about 7,500 airport employees were approved for security clearances even though adverse information was flagged on their file. Transport Canada did not say by press time whether the nearly 7,000 employees with criminal records were part of that 7,500 figure.

The agency also did not say how many employees with criminal records worked at specific airports. Reporting is kept at an aggregate level to help protect sensitive security information and avoid creating misleading impressions about security at specific airports, Transport Canada said in the data release. W5 asked Transport Canada to clarify that statement but it did not do so by press time.

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Security Pass Holders Move Between Airports

Transport Canada added that security pass holders move between airports and airlines, affecting the reliability of any airport-level breakdowns. The department also said there are so few workers at some airports that sharing specific numbers could increase the risk of identifying individuals. Anyone with information about corruption at Canadian airports can contact avery.haines@bellmedia.ca or jack.hauen@bellmedia.ca. Jack Hauen can also be reached on Signal at jackhauen.33.

The story was published on November 25, 2026, at 5:00 a.m. EST.