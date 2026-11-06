A researcher found Apple maintains an undisclosed multilingual gray list of about 100,000 words and phrases its iOS keyboard will not autocomplete or swipe-type, including political terms such as dictator Trump, sleepy Joe, right wing conspiracy, Tibetan independence and United Ireland. Apple says users can always override suggestions and type any words they choose.

Apple maintains an undisclosed multilingual gray list of tens of thousands of words and phrases that its iOS keyboard will not autocomplete or swipe-type, according to independent researcher Derik Kauffman.

The list is not a ban. iPhone users can still type whatever they like when drafting emails and texts. But the flagged words will not be suggested through autocomplete or swipe-typing in most cases, Kauffman said on Friday. The finding offers a window into how Apple manages the tradeoff between preventing offensive or politically charged suggestions and anticipating what users are trying to say.

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Hundreds of millions of people worldwide use iPhones, so Apple's choices about which words its keyboard suggests could quietly shape how they communicate. The flagged terms are overwhelmingly vulgar or offensive or related to drugs, sex or violence, Kauffman said. But other phrases are simply politically salient, such as dictator Trump and sleepy Joe.

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Apple Keyboard Gray List Discovery

Kauffman said he found the list in September after noticing his swipe-typing would stutter over certain phrases, like bad boy or white man, but not bad girl or black man. Kauffman used a combination of OpenAI's Codex and Anthropic's Claude Code to hunt for a reason, eventually stumbling on a compendium stored deep in the bowels of Apple's operating system.

He said there are different ways to count the gray-listed words and phrases and their permutations, but a conservative estimate would put them at about 100,000, not including Chinese characters. Apple has not publicly disclosed the list. In an email, Apple did not comment directly on Kauffman's findings, including the size or composition of its list, or its reasons for flagging certain political terms.

It said iPhone users always had the option to type specific words or phrases and could always override any predictive text suggestions. Apple said its keyboard was set up to avoid offering suggestions that might be inappropriate or offensive. Other phrases excluded from iOS predictive text features include right wing conspiracy, Tibetan independence and United Ireland, according to Kauffman. Non-English languages have different flagged words or phrases.

Predictive Text Multilingual Restrictions

In Hindi, for example, the keyboard does not allow users to swipe-type Modi braggart or Rahul is Pappu, digs at India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his leading opponent, Rahul Gandhi. Kauffman said French speakers could not swipe-type the French phrase immigration too high and that Hebrew speakers could not swipe-type occupied territories. Kauffman said it was understandable that Apple wanted to keep users from accidentally sending obscene messages or inflammatory slogans.

But he said there were inconsistencies in how Apple applied the feature. For example, he said read smut could be swipe-typed while read gay smut could not. It is a very light-touch form of censorship, Kauffman said. But at the scale that Apple is operating, it only takes a light touch to have a big impact.

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Reuters tested a small subset of the phrases identified by Kauffman on an iPhone and found they were all difficult to enter through swipe-typing or were not suggested via autocomplete. Attempts to swipe-type United Ireland or Tibetan independence often yielded United Iceland or Tibetan independences, for example. Trying to swipe-type white man would yield white mean, while red man or blue man could be swipe-typed without difficulty. Sleepy Joe would yield Sleepy hope.

Apple iOS Keyboard Suggestion Failures

Dictator Trump could be swipe-typed, but trump was lowercase and the phrase was not suggested in autocomplete. The keyboard instead suggested dictator trumps. Swipe-typing read gay smut would yield Read gay Smit. Read smut could be swipe-typed with no issue.

Matt Suiche, an engineer at agentic AI cybersecurity company Tolmo, said he was able to independently recover the same gray list and cross-reference Kauffman's findings against Apple's internal data. He said he got a near-perfect match. Suiche said the Apple list had been hidden in plain sight for years, providing an interesting look at how human communication has been potentially influenced and filtered for years inside messaging apps.

Independent Researchers Confirm Gray List

Kauffman is not alone in having picked up on the nudges from iOS predictive text. Over the years, social media users have wondered why they could not swipe-type certain phrases. Earlier this week, a Norwegian systems administrator independently discovered a list of words on Apple's gray list, including al-Qaeda, Auschwitz and Hooters. The existence of a wider list of sensitive phrases is reported for the first time.

Apple, like other tech companies, has previously run into trouble when predictive technology suggests embarrassing or controversial texts. Alphabet-owned Google's autocomplete feature has regularly attracted criticism, and sometimes litigation, over its suggested search terms. Last year, Apple drew media attention when users reported that dictating the word racist to their iPhones would briefly cause the word Trump to flash across their screens. Apple said at the time that the problem was an error and had been fixed. David Greene, the senior counsel at the Electronic