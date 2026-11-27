A U.S. judge has ordered alleged cult leader Liana Shanti to remove defamatory statements about three Canadians and barred her from repeating the claims, but Shanti vows to continue posting.

A federal judge in Hawaii has ordered an alleged cult leader to remove defamatory online statements against three Canadians and barred her from repeating the claims.

Canadian Counterclaim Defamation Victory

Despite that ruling, the online spiritual teacher has dug in and says she will continue to share what she believes to be true. The dispute began in 2022 when Liane Wilson, aka Liana Shanti, filed suit against Canadians Paula Haygarth, Byron Horvath, and Stefanie Vogt-Horvath, alleging defamation for calling her a cult leader. The Canadians counter-sued, claiming they were the true victims of defamation, saying Shanti repeatedly called them child abusers, Satanists and pedophile supporters.

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In August, the jury rejected Shanti's allegations and granted the Canadians' counterclaim, which found that the online spiritual teacher published the untrue and defamatory statements on both social media platforms and on a website called 'Exposing Family Abuse.

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' The verdict ordered Liana Shanti to pay the three Canadians a combined C$56 million in damages. In her Monday decision, U.S. District Court Judge Jill Okake ruled that the massive monetary award was not enough to repair the ongoing harm, since Liana Shanti has continued to post similar statements online. Judge Otake wrote in her decision that the court was therefore justified in barring future accusations because they were already found to be defamatory.

The judge wrote that Shanti continues to publicly announce that the Canadians are engaged in child abuse. Indeed, when pressed, Shanti's counsel said that she was going to continue to advocate for the issues she feels devoted to. In other words, the Counterclaim-Defendants (Shanti) have given no indication that they intend to stop. And Liana Shanti has not stopped.

Liana Shanti Refuses To Stop

Hours after the judge's order, she said she will continue to post statements she believes to be true by carefully selecting her words. Shanti wrote on Instagram that the judge entered an order that states she is enjoined from repeating the statements already found to be defamatory. She added that this means the exact statements presented to the jury that they found defamatory, she cannot repeat those words, so she will absolutely of course refrain from using those exact words.

Shanti then posted several Instagram stories about all three of the Canadians. The judge's order does not preclude Liana Shanti from writing non-defamatory statements about the Canadians. Paula Haygarth says she spent more than C$850,000 on her legal defence and countersuit. She told W5 in a phone interview that they did everything they were told to do and Shanti is still getting away with doing all of this bad stuff.

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She said it is frustrating to not feel like justice has been served yet, but she feels pretty hopeful that at the end of the day, they will be compensated. Paula Haygarth says it will be several weeks before they can seek to enforce any monetary payout. She says she expects that this ruling will be combined with the verdict and filed with the court in the next couple of weeks.

Final Ruling And Appeal Deadline

Once that final verdict is filed, Liana Shanti will have 30 days to file an appeal, which Shanti has repeatedly said is her intention. Meanwhile, the judge also ordered that Liana Shanti de-publish any defamatory statements that continue to exist online within 10 days. W5's Avery Haines investigates the details Shanti keeps from her followers, including her status as a convicted felon.