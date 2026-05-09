Excitement and Hope as Prospective Buyers Explore Crofton Pulp Mill

Following the closure of the Crofton pulp mill and the mass layoffs, prospective buyers are now coming forward to start something new at the former mill. The potential for new jobs and tax revenue is a concern for the community, and residents are hopeful about the future of the mill.

Vicki Parks opened her Crofton farm stand Friday, excited to see what’s to come for the Crofton pulp mill. After months of worry and grief following Domtar’s mass layoffs, prospective buyers are now coming forward to start something new at the former mill.

“Everybody’s just curious, what’s going to happen, and what will be coming to our community really,” she said. “Since it closed, yes, everybody’s wondering what’s going to happen with the mill,” said another Crofton resident, Andy Friis. North Cowichan Mayor Rob Douglas confirms about a dozen serious interested parties have already reached out to the District of North Cowichan to look at the logistics of buying the site.

“We have heard from several companies, investors, interested in purchasing the site. Some of their proposals, they cover a wide range of uses, including energy production, manufacturing, other industrial uses. We are hopeful that at least one of these is going to proceed,” Douglas told CHEK News on Friday.

“Really? Well that’s exciting. I’m really excited to see what happens, and hopefully bring more jobs to the community,” said Parks.

In addition to the loss of jobs, the mill generated $5-million each year in property taxes for the District of North Cowichan.

“I mean that’s local jobs for workers here in the community, that’s tax revenue for the municipality,” said Douglas





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Crofton Pulp Mill Prospective Buyers Domtar Layoffs Potential Jobs Tax Revenue

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