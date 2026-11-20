Fiona the hippo, a celebrity since her premature birth nearly a decade ago, died Thursday after a hat she swallowed became stuck deep in her small intestine. A necropsy confirmed no supportive care could have saved her.

CINCINNATI (AP) - Fiona the hippo died Thursday after a hat she swallowed nearly two weeks ago became stuck in the middle of her small intestine.

Necropsy Confirms Hat Caused Fiona Death

The Cincinnati Zoo said Friday that a necropsy confirmed the blockage caused her death. She was nine years old. The hat was so far into Fiona's digestive system that no amount of supportive care could have saved her, the zoo said in a statement. The zoo's animal health team had tried to locate the obstruction using a scope and an ultrasound.

Also read Fiona the Cincinnati Zoo hippo dies after swallowing a visitor's knitted hat

Removing it surgically was impossible based on its location and Fiona's anatomy, said Mike Wenninger, the zoo's director of animal health. Fiona died during recovery from the procedure, he said. Fiona first showed no signs of distress after swallowing the hat 11 days before her death. A zoo visitor tossed the hat, which a ceiling fan caught and flung into the hippo habitat.

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But a few days later, her appetite began to decline. By Monday, the zoo announced she was undergoing veterinary care, and officials were cautiously optimistic she could pass the hat. The zoo's animal care team worked around the clock, giving her fluids through an IV, conducting a colonoscopy, and trying to shake the obstruction loose with a vibration table borrowed from a horse farm. Blood work showed her health was failing Thursday.

The necropsy found the hat was 25 feet (7.6 meters) beyond her final stomach compartment and 50 feet (15.2 meters) from the end of her intestines.

Digestive Tract Cannot Break Down Synthetic Fibers

"No treatment aside from supportive care had any chance for success, and the necropsy confirmed that no amount of supportive care would have worked," Wenninger said. Zoo director Dave Jenike called the staff heroic in their efforts to save her. Unlike the watermelons and pumpkins she easily devoured, Fiona's digestive system wasn't meant to break down synthetic fibers, experts said. Hippos have a multichambered stomach for digesting plants and a very large gastrointestinal tract that swallowed material must pass through.

Since her death, fans have covered a hippo statue at the zoo with flowers and notes written in crayon. Others left behind watermelons and pumpkins, some of her favorite treats. One note read: "She brought so much love in her lifetime.

" Born prematurely almost a decade ago and given slim odds of survival, Fiona became a source of hometown pride and a worldwide symbol of hope and inspiration. During her visit to the zoo Friday morning, Jessica Grieshop, who often brought her daughters to see Fiona, called the hippo an inspiration for "anyone that was going through hard times.

" Zoo leaders said Fiona will be remembered for many years. "The support that we're feeling from all over the world reminds me of the time when everyone pulled together to root for her to survive," Jenike said. "She did, and she gave us almost a decade of smiles. " One of Fiona's keepers, Jenna Wingate, posted a heartbreaking message on Instagram, saying it was like losing a family member.

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Keeper Describes Losing Fiona Like Family Member

"It has always felt like we grew up together, and I often used to smile thinking about growing old with her and her still being around when I retire," Wingate wrote. "We lost her in the most horrific and tragic way. She was our family. I love you Fiona and I am so sorry.

" Fiona inspired millions in her first months and final days, bringing people together across political divides and other boundaries. Usha Vance, the wife of Vice President JD Vance, posted a photo of one of their children face-to-face with Fiona through the glass wall of her enclosure. Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton posted photos of her behind-the-scenes encounter with Fiona, writing that she would treasure "the smiles she gave me.

" Fiona was born six weeks premature, weighing just 29 pounds (13.2 kilograms), far below the lowest recorded birth weight for her species at the time. The zoo's staff went to extraordinary lengths to keep her alive, raising her by hand. She couldn't nurse, so a zoo staffer hand-milked her mother to feed her. She became a celebrity during her nine years.

Historical Precedent Of Hippo Dying From Foreign Object

Hippos typically live 40 to 50 years in zoos. Fiona wasn't the first hippo to die at the zoo after ingesting a foreign object. In 1923, a hippo "came to an untimely death due to a small boy who threw a rubber ball into its mouth," according to records at the Field Museum in Chicago, which confirmed Friday that it received that hippo's remains from the Cincinnati Zoo.

A taxidermist created a lifelike mold of the original specimen, but it's no longer part of the collection. Her story marked an uplifting turn for the Cincinnati Zoo after months of backlash over the 2016 shooting of a gorilla. The zoo said Fiona's legacy will live on in the memories of those she touched.